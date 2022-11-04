Read full article on original website
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy, in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected it, even as he ran on a progressive platform. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
Michigan voters enshrine abortion rights in state constitution
Abortion will be protected in Michigan, after voters were projected to pass a ballot initiative enshrining abortion rights into the state’s constitution, according to The Associated Press. Abortion is currently legal in Michigan, but only because of temporary orders from judges. The state has had a strict abortion ban...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening...
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada voters who have not already cast early or mail-in ballots were deciding Tuesday whether to keep Gov. Steve Sisolak, a first-term Democrat who closed businesses, schools and casinos during the COVID-19 pandemic, or replace him with Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The campaign was costly and contentious, with airwaves and the internet awash in recent weeks with ads sponsored by the candidates, their parties and political action committees aiming to amplify differences between the two. Polls projected a very close finish. Crime and safety; criminal justice and immigration policies; abortion; the economy, inflation, gasoline prices and housing costs; education; and health care and a state-managed public health insurance option were among the key issues in the race — along with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Lombardo. “A merry mess of issues,” observed Fred Lokken, a political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno.
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke, and incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale will try to fend off Democratic challengers as Montana voters elect candidates in two newly-drawn U.S. House districts in Tuesday’s midterms after the Republican-controlled state gained a seat from the 2020 Census. They are looking to extend recent GOP dominance in the state: Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters have swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024. Also on the ballot are two Montana Supreme Court races, one of which has become abnormally politicized, and an abortion-related referendum. Zinke won two statewide elections to the U.S. House before joining Trump’s cabinet, where he eased restrictions on oil and gas drilling before resigning amid numerous ethics investigations.
