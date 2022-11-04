Read full article on original website
Christian County Voters Elect First Republican Judge-Executive in Over 100 Years
For the first time in 101 years, Christian County will have a Republican judge-executive. Republican Magistrate Jerry Gilliam defeated seven-term Judge-executive Steve Tribble by 917 votes in Tuesday’s general election. According to county historian William Turner, Gilliam is the first Republican to hold the office since Green Champlin in 1921.
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
Matt Schalk Wins 56th District Judge’s Race
After a write-in campaign, Matt Schalk defeated Jennifer Nelson in the 56th District Division Two race that spanned Trigg, Caldwell, Lyon, and Livingston Counties. Schalk garnered 1971 write-in votes to defeat Nelson, who received 1,494. Schalk won Caldwell County 944 to 638, Trigg County by a margin of 544 to 420, and Lyon County by a vote of 350 to 279. Jennifer Nelson won Livingston County by a margin of 157 to 133.
Walker Thomas Elected to Fourth Term in Frankfort
Walker Thomas will serve a fourth term in Frankfort from the newly-drawn 8th District after defeating Democratic challenger Pam Dossett with nearly 68-percent of the vote. This district was redrawn in the 2022 General Assembly and now includes all of Caldwell County, 18 of Christian County’s 41 precincts, and seven of Trigg County’s 15 precincts.
Knight Elected Hopkinsville Mayor Alongside All-Republican Council
A long-time local businessman defeated a Hopkinsville City Council member to win the Mayor’s office for the coming term. Republican J.R. Knight outpolled Democrat and current City Council member Alethea West 5,018 to 3,233 based on final unofficial vote totals from the Christian County Clerk’s office. Knight will...
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
House And Two Vehicles Hit in Greenville Road Shooting
Two vehicles and a house were hit in a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at the 2000 block of Greenville Road and located two vehicles and a home that had been hit several times.
Officials Reflect On HCC Impact With Cadiz Rotary
Hopkinsville Community College has spent the last six decades sending students to the next level — be it a career or another four-year program. In a recent visit with the Cadiz Rotary Club, HCC’s Chief Academic Officer Dr. Chris Bouyet brought two faculty colleagues — Shari Thompson and Joyce Lambruno — who could share key, passionate reasons to support the continued growth of community colleges in west Kentucky, and the importance of embracing post-secondary education regardless of level.
Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash
A wreck on New Hope Road in Trigg County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Ernest Allen Jr. was southbound when his SUV ran off the road and hit a culvert. Allen was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries....
Community Gathers For Veterans Day Despite Rain
Despite the inclement weather Saturday morning canceling the Hopkinsville Veterans Parade, the community gathered at the War Memorial Building to honor veterans. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch thanked everyone for attending. Lynch and Judge Executive Steve Tribble presented a proclamation to the VFW and the DAV. Christian County Chamber Military Affairs...
Woman Injured In Bradshaw Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was southbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and into a ditch. The woman was taken by ambulance...
Shot Fired Into Pembroke Road Home
An argument led to a shot being fired on Pembroke Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man got into an argument with someone at the 6000 block of Pembroke Road after beating on the door and fired one possibly two shots hitting the home one time.
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug & Weapons Charges For Tennessee Man
A Portland, Tennessee, man was charged with possession of drugs and a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Todd County Sunday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he was called to the area for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property and located 56-year-old David Carter inside the vehicle. Carter admitted to having a handgun and a DUI-suspended license during the traffic stop.
Man Taken To Hospital After Hitting Deer On Parkway
A man was injured when his vehicle struck a deer on the Pennyrile Parkway, just south of the Crofton exit, Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Dirk Hafner was southbound when he struck a deer causing the deer to go through the windshield. He was taken by private vehicle to a Madisonville hospital for treatment.
Herndon Man Charged With Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A Herndon man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement on Binns Mill Road Monday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to arrest 24-year-old William Petrin on a warrant for first-degree burglary and he fled on foot. He was reportedly apprehended by a law enforcement K9 after being...
Christian County Cattleman Thank Community For Record Rodeo
Thanks to great sponsor and community support the Christian County Cattleman’s Lonestar Rodeo set a record in August. Rodeo committee member Jason Jenkins provided the rodeo report during the recent Christian County Cattleman’s fall meeting at the Agriculture Exposition Center. Jenkins says all factors lined up in 2022 to result in a great event.
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Exit 8 in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 31-year-old Sager Patel of Clarksville was southbound when he lost control causing his SUV to run off the road and overturn several times.
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man told police someone took over $39,000 from him between October 31st and Monday. Hopkinsville Police say someone took $39,800 from the man’s account with a money transfer without his consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as fraudulent use of a...
Man Injured In Hazel Street Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Hazel Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning into an apartment complex and made a wide turn crossing into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit by a truck behind the SUV. The driver of the...
Herb Hays Furniture Selected For Synchrony Pillars Grant
Herb Hays Furniture and Mattress was recently selected for a Synchrony Pillars Project grant to help digitally transform the business. According to information from Hays Furniture the Synchrony’s small business grant program has honored entrepreneurial retail owners and health and wellness providers since 2016 who have risen above in times of change. As a Pillars Project grant recipient, Herb Hays furniture & Mattress received $10,000 and consulting services for digitally transforming their business.
