'Bachelorette' Star Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Split Less Than 2 Months After Finale

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have officially called off their engagement, new reports reveal.

Just two months after the Season 19 finale, the former Bachelor Nation couple have decided to part ways, with Windey, 31, apparently being the one to initiate the split.

"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," an insider spilled to E! News. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."

The news comes after Windey—who is currently in the middle of a stint on ABC's Dancing with the Stars—ignited breakup speculation after fans noticed her missing engagement ring during the Monday's episode of the dancing competition show. Schwer was also no where to be seen in the audience to watch her performance that night.

When asked by a Fox News reporter if she and Schwer were still together, Windey vaguely stated: "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now."

"So I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Windey and Schwer already had their fair share of challenges, even before they decided to call it quits. Back in September, Schwer caught backlash after a high school yearbook photo showed him in Blackface, prompting him to later issue an apology on Instagram.

At the time, Windey said she was "incredibly shocked," after learning about the offensive photo, adding, "[I] just really had to process my thoughts and then think about how we can grow as a couple and learn from this," per People.

The former couple faced even more drama shortly after, when one of Schwer's exes leaked text messages, claiming that he broke up with her to go on The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons, although at the time Windey said she was already aware of the situation.

"I was expecting the text messages," she later stated. "He was scared they were going to leak and I'm like, 'You have to prepare yourself now and tell me the truth.' And he did, so there's not really anything I can say or do."

"Ultimately it was a time for us to take a step back and reflect on our relationship and see if we can get through this," the TV personality continued at the time. "You have to really lead on your communication, be really honest with each other while having these tough conversations. We're seeing how we can become better from both."