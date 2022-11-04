Read full article on original website
Live Blog: Texas midterm election 2022
Texans decide a number of key statewide races Tuesday, including electing a governor and attorney general, as well as local propositions that in Central Texas range from affordable housing in Austin to marijuana in San Marcos.
Follow the Texas 2022 midterm results with elections tracker
Voters will decide the outcomes of key local and state-level races in Texas and Harris County on Tuesday.
texasstandard.org
Why more Texas districts are canceling classes on Election Day
If you’re waiting to vote until Election Day, you might find that the nearest polling location is at a school. This is nothing new. But something that has changed is the number of schools closing on Election Day due to safety concerns. Madalyn Mendoza explored this for Axios. She...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
Lawmakers eye fixes to Texas crime victim fund after KXAN investigation
Following a KXAN investigation into dysfunction in the state’s Crime Victims’ Compensation fund, state lawmakers say they are examining legislative fixes, including more money for the division overseeing the program.
Ken Paxton wins reelection in Texas attorney general's race
Paxton has weathered federal investigations and a criminal indictment to win the Texas AG's race.
Click2Houston.com
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.
Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead, the AT&T fiber box has become a daily reminder of the church’s inability to access broadband. “The connection is...
These 20 Churches Supported Political Candidates. Experts Say They Violated Federal Law.
Churches aren’t supposed to endorse political candidates, according to IRS rules. Across the country, churches appear to be doing so anyway.
Where the Gov. Greg Abbott campaign is eating in Texas
Here are the restaurants candidates for Texas governor are visiting on the campaign trail.
Gov. Greg Abbott wins reelection over challenger Beto O'Rourke
Gov. Abbott weathered a late surge in funding from O'Rourke to secure his third term.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde
A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
KSAT 12
Texas Governor election results (Bexar), Greg Abbott vs. Beto O’Rourke, Nov. 8, 2022 midterms
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night. Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
Texas election: Wayne Christian projected as winner of Railroad Commissioner race
Texans will choose their next Railroad Commissioner— a role that has nothing to do with railroads and everything to do with oil and gas.
One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
After being a fugitive for 13 years, Susan O’Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022. In 2009, O’Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son.
Where the Beto O'Rourke campaign is eating in Texas
Here are the restaurants candidates for Texas governor are visiting on the campaign trail.
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for medical marijuana. It's legal in the state.
National nursing shortage impacts the Texas and the Crossroads area
VICTORIA, Texas – The United States fights the shortage of nurses across the nation. Therefore, Texas struggles with fewer nurses as well. According to Nurse Journal’s state-by-state breakdown, Texas’ nurse-to-population ratio stands as the third lowest in the country. The U.S. employed over three million nurses in 2021, but over 300 million people lived in the country in 2020. However,...
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
Savory Texas Squirrel Meat Can Be a Recipe For Disaster
There are a lot of things our forefathers ate out of necessity. Squirrel meat used to be very popular. Hunting squirrel is a popular sport. It is a great introduction to skills needed to go after other games, like deer. Here in Texas, with the exception of the panhandle and...
Chron.com
