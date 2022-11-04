ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KXAN

Live Blog: Texas midterm election 2022

Texans decide a number of key statewide races Tuesday, including electing a governor and attorney general, as well as local propositions that in Central Texas range from affordable housing in Austin to marijuana in San Marcos.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Why more Texas districts are canceling classes on Election Day

If you’re waiting to vote until Election Day, you might find that the nearest polling location is at a school. This is nothing new. But something that has changed is the number of schools closing on Election Day due to safety concerns. Madalyn Mendoza explored this for Axios. She...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?

You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead, the AT&T fiber box has become a daily reminder of the church’s inability to access broadband. “The connection is...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Texas Observer

Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

National nursing shortage impacts the Texas and the Crossroads area

VICTORIA, Texas – The United States fights the shortage of nurses across the nation. Therefore, Texas struggles with fewer nurses as well. According to Nurse Journal’s state-by-state breakdown, Texas’ nurse-to-population ratio stands as the third lowest in the country. The U.S. employed over three million nurses in 2021, but over 300 million people lived in the country in 2020. However,...
TEXAS STATE
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
