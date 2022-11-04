ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

KWQC

Kelly Cunningham elected Scott County Attorney

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Republican Kelly Cunningham was elected as Scott County Attorney, beating Democrat Caleb Copley. According to unofficial results from the Scott County Auditor’s Office, Cunningham got 33,162 votes at 53% and Copley got 28,871 votes at 47% as of Tuesday night. Cunningham has served as...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Darren Hart elected Rock Island County Sheriff

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) -Democrat Darren Hart won the election for Rock Island County Sheriff, beating Republican Patrick Moody. According to unofficial results from the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office, Hart got 25,591 votes at 54% and Moody 22,085 votes with 46% as of Tuesday night. Hart has...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Jack Harlan elected Knox County Sheriff

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Republican Jack Harlan won the election for Knox County Sheriff, beating Democrat James Robertson. According to unofficial results from the Knox County Clerk’s Office, Harlan got 5,752 votes at 67% and Robertson got 2,783 votes with 33% as of Tuesday night. The Galesburg Election Commission reported Harlan got 4,345 votes with 50 % and Robertson got 4,376 votes with 50%.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

A look at local early voting numbers ahead of Election Day

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Thousands of ballots have already been cast locally in the 2022 Midterm Elections. As of Monday morning, about 24,000 early voting ballots had been collected in Scott County, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. “We were expecting about another twelve to thirteen thousand ballots so...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring

Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
MARION, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
wvik.org

Democrats Hold Election Eve Rally

Leading the event at a union hall in Moline was Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth, running for a second term against Republican Kathy Salvi. And as much as she wants to win, Duckworth says it's critical for all the Democrats on the ballot to be elected - from governor on down to sheriff and county board.
MOLINE, IL
kiwaradio.com

Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year

Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
KCJJ

University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting

A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning. Blue Grass police chief has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. The City of Sterling offering a new program just in...
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily

By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
IOWA STATE
wvik.org

Lower Property Taxes for Rock Island County

The proposed budget for 2023 includes a 9 per cent reduction, which works out to a savings of about 60 dollars for the owner of a 100,000 dollar home. Finance Director Ryan Berger says the 80 million dollar budget is also balanced. "That balancing was done through new revenues, smart...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River

Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened hours earlier in Belleville,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

