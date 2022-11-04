Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Kelly Cunningham elected Scott County Attorney
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Republican Kelly Cunningham was elected as Scott County Attorney, beating Democrat Caleb Copley. According to unofficial results from the Scott County Auditor’s Office, Cunningham got 33,162 votes at 53% and Copley got 28,871 votes at 47% as of Tuesday night. Cunningham has served as...
KWQC
Darren Hart elected Rock Island County Sheriff
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) -Democrat Darren Hart won the election for Rock Island County Sheriff, beating Republican Patrick Moody. According to unofficial results from the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office, Hart got 25,591 votes at 54% and Moody 22,085 votes with 46% as of Tuesday night. Hart has...
KWQC
Jack Harlan elected Knox County Sheriff
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Republican Jack Harlan won the election for Knox County Sheriff, beating Democrat James Robertson. According to unofficial results from the Knox County Clerk’s Office, Harlan got 5,752 votes at 67% and Robertson got 2,783 votes with 33% as of Tuesday night. The Galesburg Election Commission reported Harlan got 4,345 votes with 50 % and Robertson got 4,376 votes with 50%.
KWQC
A look at local early voting numbers ahead of Election Day
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Thousands of ballots have already been cast locally in the 2022 Midterm Elections. As of Monday morning, about 24,000 early voting ballots had been collected in Scott County, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. “We were expecting about another twelve to thirteen thousand ballots so...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
wvik.org
Democrats Hold Election Eve Rally
Leading the event at a union hall in Moline was Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth, running for a second term against Republican Kathy Salvi. And as much as she wants to win, Duckworth says it's critical for all the Democrats on the ballot to be elected - from governor on down to sheriff and county board.
kiwaradio.com
Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year
Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
KCJJ
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
KWQC
Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting
A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning. Blue Grass police chief has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. The City of Sterling offering a new program just in...
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
wvik.org
Lower Property Taxes for Rock Island County
The proposed budget for 2023 includes a 9 per cent reduction, which works out to a savings of about 60 dollars for the owner of a 100,000 dollar home. Finance Director Ryan Berger says the 80 million dollar budget is also balanced. "That balancing was done through new revenues, smart...
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KWQC
Midwest Insurance Group provides helpful guidance during Medicare Open Enrollment
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Medicare Open Enrollment is underway through Dec. 7. Finding the supplemental insurance plan that fills the “Medigap” that meets your specific needs is a lot easier when you rely on the professionals at Midwest Insurance Group--unlike the impersonal service available when you call those 800 numbers.
KWQC
St. Ambrose men’s volleyball cleans up Davenport neighborhood for Bee the Difference Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Ambrose men’s volleyball team cleaned up a neighborhood in Davenport as part of Bee the Difference Day. Head coach Ray Green aims to make an impact on his players that goes far beyond the court. “Probably a part that nobody ever really thinks...
'There should not be a price tag on our life' | USP Thomson staff union renews calls for new mailroom screening protections
THOMSON, Ill. — An exposure to a synthetic drug in the mail on Thursday, Nov. 3 was the third time a USP Thomson staff member has been exposed to harmful drugs via mail in 2022. A nurse was handling inmate mail when her hands, feet and face went numb,...
KWQC
Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened hours earlier in Belleville,...
