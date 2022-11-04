ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Two Denver firefighters have been suspended after trying to have a living woman declared dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOzlr_0izC6P8W00
Two Denver firefighters were suspended for trying to have a living woman declared dead during an unrelated welfare check. Photo by Denver Fire Department/Facebook

According to a disciplinary report obtained by the Denver Post, Lt. Patrick Lopez and firefighter Marshall Henry were dispatched June 24 for a welfare check on a woman at a residence.

After arriving at the scene Lopez was given a description of the woman by police officer Eugene McComas, who had entered the house previously.

Without entering the residence, Lopez called a doctor at Denver Health and handed the phone to Henry, who described the woman as "bloated and obviously dead," as though he had not made the observation himself.

"The doctor asked Henry whether the woman had a pulse or if there were signs of trauma and Henry said no, despite not having assessed her or looked at her himself," the report noted. The woman was subsequently declared dead.

McComas then re-entered the house and called an ambulance after finding that the woman was still alive.

Lopez was suspended without pay for 336 hours and demoted. Henry was suspended without pay for 220 hours.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 24

RJC 5001
3d ago

ok... Not a good thing obviously. the city is on the hook from the time the false call was made to the correct one. journalist getting desperate for stories?

Reply
7
David Johnson
4d ago

It happened to Biden while he was giving a speech, he forgot to engage breathing while trying to remember where he was.

Reply(4)
14
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted

The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing

The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Autoblog

At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup

Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
DENVER, CO
kchi.com

Two Dead In Head On Collision

Two people died in a crash on US 24 near Salisbury Sunday evening. State Troopers report 57-year-old Paul L Busto of Clark Missouri – the driver of the first vehicle – and 27-year-old Chevy C Ingebritson of Arvada, Colorado – a passenger in the second vehicle – died at the scene of the crash that happened at about 5:30 pm. According to the report, the second driver, 31-year-old Cody J Oldham of Denver, Colorado had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
SALISBURY, MO
KKTV

WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car

Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Quadruple murder suspect's brother charged with accessory after the fact

The search for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous" is still ongoing after Aurora police say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people earlier this week. Friday night, police arrested his brother in connection with his alleged escape.Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver, Aurora police said. He's been charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don't believe he was involved in the shooting itself.According to Colorado state law, a person is an accessory to crime if, "with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the discovery,...
AURORA, CO
wyo4news.com

Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
475K+
Followers
67K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy