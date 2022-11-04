ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit

By Hour Detroit Staff
 4 days ago
Mentoring only takes four hours a month, but the memories last a lifetime. Don’t have time to volunteer? Become a Matchmaker to support life-changing relationships by making a recurring gift.

// MISSION

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Detroit’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

// KEY SERVICES PROVIDED

Our youth are excited to participate, friendly, driven to succeed, open to new things, motivated to improve, ready to excel, and looking for someone to be in their corner. Youth need to have supportive adults in their lives to be connected and nurtured. When youth feel connected they develop a sense of belonging which is critical as shown in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Youth become more motivated as their needs are met. This leads to greater success. This is also true for those who mentor. Mentoring builds bridges between people who may never have come into contact with each other.

It will be today’s youth who will be charged with making Metropolitan Detroit a vibrant, illustrious, and flourishing area.  We are compelled to look beyond what is, to what ought to be, so all youth can achieve success in life. Mentoring does that and more. We all need to belong in some way and if we don’t, the cost to society is staggering. Studies show that disconnected youth cost society $93 billion annually in lost wages, taxes, and social services. We are supporting the next generation of emerging leaders.

// WAYS TO GET INVOLVED

  • Bowl for Kids Sake Fundraiser
  • Donate through your company campaign
  • Volunteer as a Big (Mentor)
  • Conduct Facebook Fundraisers for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit
  • Become a Matchmaker with a recurring gift
  • Enroll your child as a Little (mentee)

// LEADERSHIP

Nicole McKinney
President and CEO

// CONTACT INFORMATION

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit
2470 Collingwood St. Suite 318 Detroit, MI 48206
313-408-2511
bbbsdetroit.org

