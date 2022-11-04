ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

WPFO

Crashes on I-295 in Brunswick shut down southbound lanes, 2 hospitalized

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says two separate crashes on I-295 in Brunswick shut down the southbound lanes Tuesday night. Two people were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Viewer video from the scene shows several large vehicles involved in the crash. Maine State Police says the...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Portland man flees head-on crash in New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - A Portland man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a head-on crash in New Gloucester around noon Saturday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1128 Lewiston Road. When they arrived to the scene, they realized a man had fled.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WPFO

'Vulgar': Residents upset about controversial political signs in Maine city

BREWER (WGME) -- One Maine neighborhood hopes the end of campaign season will mean the end of some very nasty campaign signs. One resident on Chamberlain Street in Brewer is displaying controversial political signs that many neighbors are not fans of. Most of them are explicit banners about President Joe...
BREWER, ME
WPFO

Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine

LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Chewonki Foundation closing elementary and middle school

WISCASSET (WGME) -- The Chewonki Foundation announced the closure of Chewonki Elementary and Middle School at the end of the school year on June 7, 2023. The Chewonki Elementary and Middle School program launched as a pilot program in 2015 to explore a place-based education model. It currently serves 44 students from several area towns.
WISCASSET, ME
WPFO

Maine voters focus on race for governor as they head to polls

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Polling locations in Lewiston have been busy Tuesday. City leaders say they’ve seen a steady stream of voters at the Longley School. With much at stake in this year’s election, the race for governor is on the forefront of the minds of voters. “Well, I’m...
LEWISTON, ME

