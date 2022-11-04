ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan

After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
ClutchPoints

Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash

The Phoenix Suns were dealt with quite the brutal blow after Chris Paul was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Suns’ update on Twitter, Paul is dealing with a right heel soreness, forcing him to call it a night after just 14 minutes of play. He […] The post Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling this season. But a recent statistic provided by FanSided displays just how troublesome the Lakers’ shooting woes have been so far in 2022-2023. According to Fansided, the Lakers have the lowest catch-and-shoot percentage of any team since catch-and-shoot data became available in 2013. This […] The post Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Indiana Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in the past, it doesn’t look like they are going to trade for any of them. There have been plenty of calls for Rob Pelinka and co. to make some changes […] The post RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA drops bombshell Mexico City expansion revelation

The NBA announced that they will consider Mexico City for potential expansion down the road, per andscape.com. However, the league said that there are no immediate plans for expansion. “Expansion is currently not on the docket, but at some point, if we were to turn to expansion, there’s no doubt that Mexico City would have […] The post NBA drops bombshell Mexico City expansion revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front

There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contenders. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button. In fact, he’s […] The post Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kings, fans proven right about getting screwed in final seconds vs. Warriors

As many have said, the Sacramento Kings were robbed of the chance to tie the game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday after a costly no-call by the officials. To recall, the Warriors edged out the Kings 116-113 behind Stephen Curry’s incredible 47-point game. Before the final buzzer sounded, though, Sacramento was still able to hoist up a shot through Kevin Huerter. The 24-year-old sharpshooter quickly got the ball off the inbound pass and jumped from behind the 3-point line for a potential game-tying triple. Unfortunately, Klay Thompson was in front of him to block the shot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo channels inner Tiger Woods as he looks to dominate a new sport

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is without a doubt one of the most dominant players to ever pick up a basketball. The former back-to-back league MVP has taken up a new sport, and naturally, he just had to channel one of the greatest in the game. Freak Woods. That’s the new nickname Giannis has dubbed […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo channels inner Tiger Woods as he looks to dominate a new sport appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Bucks star Giannis hilariously introduced to the wondrous world of cosmetics by Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka has been around the block quite a bit throughout what has been a colorful 13-year career in the NBA. Now with the Milwaukee Bucks, one of his roles on the squad is to serve as an elder statesman to his younger teammates. This includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, who great as he is, could still […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis hilariously introduced to the wondrous world of cosmetics by Serge Ibaka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy