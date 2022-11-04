Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral
The season hasn’t exactly started out as planned for the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they stare down a 3-7 record to start their title defense. Understandably, there have been more than a few intense moments during this horrible run.
Warriors star Stephen Curry achieves new insane 3-point record no one has ever done before
Stephen Curry is the 3-point King of the NBA. In case people have forgotten about that amid the Golden State Warriors’ recent slump, Chef Curry used the Sacramento Kings to remind everyone of how good of a shooter he is. Curry exploded for 47 points in their come-from-behind win...
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan
After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
‘We have to help him’: Steve Kerr opens up on James Wiseman’s status with struggling Warriors
Steve Kerr peeled back the curtain on Sunday, just over 24 hours before the struggling Golden State Warriors take the floor at Chase Center following a winless five-game road trip. Breaking their stunning early-season losing streak is obviously of greatest importance when the Warriors face the Sacramento Kings. But Monday’s...
NHL Odds: Wild vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
A premier Western Conference showdown is on tap later tonight as the Minnesota Wild will head to the City of Angels to battle with the Los Angeles Kings. It is about that time to check out our NHL odds series where our Wild-Kings prediction and pick will be unveiled. After...
Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash
The Phoenix Suns were dealt with quite the brutal blow after Chris Paul was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Suns’ update on Twitter, Paul is dealing with a right heel soreness, forcing him to call it a night after just 14 minutes of play. He […] The post Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history
It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling this season. But a recent statistic provided by FanSided displays just how troublesome the Lakers’ shooting woes have been so far in 2022-2023. According to Fansided, the Lakers have the lowest catch-and-shoot percentage of any team since catch-and-shoot data became available in 2013. This […] The post Lakers’ abysmal shooting woes hit ugly low not seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield
While the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Indiana Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in the past, it doesn’t look like they are going to trade for any of them. There have been plenty of calls for Rob Pelinka and co. to make some changes […] The post RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA drops bombshell Mexico City expansion revelation
The NBA announced that they will consider Mexico City for potential expansion down the road, per andscape.com. However, the league said that there are no immediate plans for expansion. “Expansion is currently not on the docket, but at some point, if we were to turn to expansion, there’s no doubt that Mexico City would have […] The post NBA drops bombshell Mexico City expansion revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contenders. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button. In fact, he’s […] The post Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was 100% wrong’: Lakers star LeBron James gets apology from 4-time champ who picked Carmelo Anthony over him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes who ever graced our lifetime, but there’s also no denying that he has his fair share of haters as well. The naysayers have followed him throughout his career, and at this point, King James has just gotten used to it.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch follows Anthony Edwards’ criticism by calling out team
The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their fourth loss in five games on Monday following a brutal defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks, 120-107. Wolves star Anthony Edwards wasn’t at all pleased by this most recent loss, and he did not hold back in criticizing the squad for their subpar effort of late.
Kings, fans proven right about getting screwed in final seconds vs. Warriors
As many have said, the Sacramento Kings were robbed of the chance to tie the game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday after a costly no-call by the officials. To recall, the Warriors edged out the Kings 116-113 behind Stephen Curry’s incredible 47-point game. Before the final buzzer sounded, though, Sacramento was still able to hoist up a shot through Kevin Huerter. The 24-year-old sharpshooter quickly got the ball off the inbound pass and jumped from behind the 3-point line for a potential game-tying triple. Unfortunately, Klay Thompson was in front of him to block the shot.
WATCH: Wizards star Kyle Kuzma submits another Shaqtin’ entry as he takes a full 43 seconds to wear his lost shoe
We’re only a few weeks into the new season and already, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma has already found himself on Shatin’ a Fool a couple of times. His latest entry came on Monday night as the 27-year-old struggled mightily to tie his shoe in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo channels inner Tiger Woods as he looks to dominate a new sport
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is without a doubt one of the most dominant players to ever pick up a basketball. The former back-to-back league MVP has taken up a new sport, and naturally, he just had to channel one of the greatest in the game. Freak Woods. That’s the new nickname Giannis has dubbed […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo channels inner Tiger Woods as he looks to dominate a new sport appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis hilariously introduced to the wondrous world of cosmetics by Serge Ibaka
Serge Ibaka has been around the block quite a bit throughout what has been a colorful 13-year career in the NBA. Now with the Milwaukee Bucks, one of his roles on the squad is to serve as an elder statesman to his younger teammates. This includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, who great as he is, could still […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis hilariously introduced to the wondrous world of cosmetics by Serge Ibaka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shams’ truth bomb hints at Nets locker room discord caused by Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic scandal
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving reportedly had a “productive” meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, which has now “paved the way” for Kyrie’s potential return to the team once he is able to satisfy the Nets’ list of requirements for his reinstatement.
