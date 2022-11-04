Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Monday Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (3:37 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office now said the victim provided a false name during the investigation. The correct victim’s name is Myrick Brock Hamilton, 46. NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man in connection with a Monday shooting in Navarre, according to a […]
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the SRCSO, deputies responded to the home on 2075 Pine Ranch Dr., regarding the reported shooting and contacted the homeowner, who had reportedly fired the weapon. After […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Man no longer wanted for questioning in fatal Escambia County stabbing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- 61-year-old Cornelius Williams is no longer wanted for questioning. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 61-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred in Escambia County in October. Deputies are trying to locate Cornelius Dudley Williams for questioning only. The homicide took place on...
WEAR
Multiple units respond to fire at Emerald Sands Inn in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire at the Emerald Sands Inn in Santa Rosa County Monday afternoon. Skyline, City of Milton, and Pace Fire Departments responded to the fire on 6436 US 90 at around 3:57 p.m. Upon arrival, flames could be...
Woman found dead behind building: Fort Walton Beach PD investigating
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they are investigating a death in connection to a woman found dead behind a building, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD. Catrina Rogers, 45, of Fort Walton Beach was found behind a building after officers were called to 14 First […]
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged in Escambia County murder found with wig and makeup, ECSO says
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Florida’s Lake County and charged in connection to a murder that occurred at an Escambia County Home. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports the arrest was made during a traffic stop by the Eustis Police Department.
WEAR
Deputies investigating after horse found shot dead in pasture in Molino
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was shot and killed this past weekend in Molino. According to deputies, the horse was found shot dead Sunday morning in a pasture behind a home near Don Sutton Ballpark on Crabtree Church Road. Deputies responded...
WEAR
Group of volunteers help clean up the Shoal River in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A group of volunteers are making a difference by helping keep Okaloosa County beautiful. The group of volunteers with Erase the Trace Okaloosa have done lots of good by helping clean up large parts of the county. Saturday, the group hit up the Shoal River. The...
WEAR
Destin man's truck, trailer stolen from convenience store parking lot
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man's truck and trailer were stolen Monday evening at a convenience store on Main Street. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the Destin man parked his 2017 pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer in the parking lot. He went inside, "only to look out and see the truck and trailer being backed out of the parking lot."
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 60-year-old woman
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman after she was found floating near Shirah Beach access in Destin Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office says a 60-year-old tourist was found floating in the Gulf near the Shirah Beach access in Destin.
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
WEAR
Pensacola Recreation Department could raise recreation fees
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Pensacola city officials may approve raising Parks and Recreation Department fees Thursday evening. A resolution to adjust up to 25 separate fees is under consideration by Pensacola City Council members, who reviewed the raises Monday at the city council agenda conference. Councilman Jared Moore questioned some of...
WEAR
Walton County man sentenced to prison for wreck that killed motorcyclist
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a crash in 2018 that killed a motorcyclist. A judge sentenced John Bartlett, 56, last Thursday to 15 years for Vehicular Homicide and a consecutive year in prison for Felony Failure to Appear. The...
Okaloosa Co. woman charged with felony murder in shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home Saturday evening. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Susan Cole called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to report that she had shot someone during a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office […]
WEAR
1 person hospitalized after fire at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least two units suffered significant damage in a fire Monday night at the Moorings Apartments in Escambia County. Crews responded to the fire around 9:15 p.m. at the complex in the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. "Upon arrival, black smoke was seen coming through...
WEAR
Veteran-run Paradigm Parachute in Pensacola to grow following grant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A small business run by veterans is growing. Paradigm Parachute & Defense sews parachutes and other textile accessories for parachute systems for the military. The company has been around for three years. They recently were awarded a grant through the "Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund." The grant...
Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. […]
3rd, final suspect arrested in deadly Pensacola shooting: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the third and final suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Pensacola off Medford Avenue on Oct. 29. Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5 according to an update from a previous ECSO Facebook post. Colville was […]
WEAR
Paul Fetsko defeats Ray Guillory in Escambia County District 2 School Board race
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Incumbent Paul Fetsko defeated Ray Guillory Tuesday night in the race for the Escambia County District 2 School Board seat. Fetsko defeated Guillory in the 2018 election with just over 55% of the votes. Fetsko won 60% of the vote when the race was called Tuesday...
