OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man's truck and trailer were stolen Monday evening at a convenience store on Main Street. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the Destin man parked his 2017 pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer in the parking lot. He went inside, "only to look out and see the truck and trailer being backed out of the parking lot."

DESTIN, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO