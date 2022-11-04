ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

WKRG News 5

Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate

Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating after horse found shot dead in pasture in Molino

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was shot and killed this past weekend in Molino. According to deputies, the horse was found shot dead Sunday morning in a pasture behind a home near Don Sutton Ballpark on Crabtree Church Road. Deputies responded...
MOLINO, FL
WEAR

Destin man's truck, trailer stolen from convenience store parking lot

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man's truck and trailer were stolen Monday evening at a convenience store on Main Street. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the Destin man parked his 2017 pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer in the parking lot. He went inside, "only to look out and see the truck and trailer being backed out of the parking lot."
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Recreation Department could raise recreation fees

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Pensacola city officials may approve raising Parks and Recreation Department fees Thursday evening. A resolution to adjust up to 25 separate fees is under consideration by Pensacola City Council members, who reviewed the raises Monday at the city council agenda conference. Councilman Jared Moore questioned some of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Okaloosa Co. woman charged with felony murder in shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home Saturday evening. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Susan Cole called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to report that she had shot someone during a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Veteran-run Paradigm Parachute in Pensacola to grow following grant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A small business run by veterans is growing. Paradigm Parachute & Defense sews parachutes and other textile accessories for parachute systems for the military. The company has been around for three years. They recently were awarded a grant through the "Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund." The grant...
PENSACOLA, FL

