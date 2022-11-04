Read full article on original website
Pensacola city playground equipment not inclusive, says councilmember
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The purchase of nearly $170,000 in city playground equipment is in question. Pensacola city council members will vote on a resolution Thursday night to authorize reallocating LOST IV funding for Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision Park, and Pintado Parks' playground equipment to go to East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks.
Veteran-run Paradigm Parachute in Pensacola to grow following grant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A small business run by veterans is growing. Paradigm Parachute & Defense sews parachutes and other textile accessories for parachute systems for the military. The company has been around for three years. They recently were awarded a grant through the "Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund." The grant...
Pensacola Recreation Department could raise recreation fees
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Pensacola city officials may approve raising Parks and Recreation Department fees Thursday evening. A resolution to adjust up to 25 separate fees is under consideration by Pensacola City Council members, who reviewed the raises Monday at the city council agenda conference. Councilman Jared Moore questioned some of...
An Angel to remind us to remember those who served our nation
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As we approach Veterans Day, we are mindful of a sacred place in Pensacola that reminds us to always remember those who have worn the cloth of this nation. Retired Marine Corps Major Paul Entrekin keeps watch over these hallowed grounds of Pensacola Veterans Memorial Park. He has served on the Foundation board for nine years and has been president for the last five.
Pensacola community participates in poultry, livestock swap
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Once a month, the Pensacola community can come together to buy, swap, sell and trade livestock. The Pensacola Poultry and Farm Animal Swap was started by Debbie Lipham, because she saw similar events in Alabama, but nothing in the area. They partnered with the Farmer and Nursery...
Woman found dead behind building: Fort Walton Beach PD investigating
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they are investigating a death in connection to a woman found dead behind a building, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD. Catrina Rogers, 45, of Fort Walton Beach was found behind a building after officers were called to 14 First […]
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival brings economic impact to Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Sunday is the last chance to experience the 50th annual Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival. The festival features over 200 vendors, who have been selling and showing off their art since Friday. The festival is the second largest economic event in the area. To participate in the event,...
Non-profit affordable housing group terminates contract with Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A non-profit affordable housing program spent more than $30,000 dollars to tell Pensacola City Council members and Mayor Grover Robinson Monday that they could not help here. The LOTUS Campaign, a North Carolina-based group, said they could not add Pensacola to their list of associate landlords who...
Incumbent Ann Hill faces Allison Patton for Pensacola City Council District 6 seat
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The runoff is underway between two women hoping to win District 6 for Pensacola's City Council. Incumbent Ann Hill faces opponent Allison Patton. WEAR News spoke to candidates all across Northwest Florida Tuesday. We caught up with both women as they made final campaign pushes outside of polling locations in Pensacola.
Developer puts $110 million Community Maritime Park apartment, retail project on hold
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A $110 million dollar apartment complex and retail development at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola could be on hold. Pensacola City Council and Mayor Grover Robinson were supposed to receive an update on Monday from developer Andrew Rothfeder of "Inspired Communities of Florida" about the 18-month option agreement they have with the city over lots 4 and 5 of Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola.
Campaign Staffers Husband Charged For Shooting Man In Florida Trespassing On Undeveloped Lot
A Florida man was arrested and is being held on no bond in a shooting that happened on an undeveloped lot at 4:00 am on Monday. Joshua Richard Huston, 47, is facing attempted murder and first-degree felony charges in Santa Rosa County after shooting a
Students compete during Northwest Florida robotics competition
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Nearly 400 area students put their ingenuity skills to the test Saturday. It was the Northwest Florida Hub Best Robotics Competition, where middle and high school students from as far away as Mobile and Walton County battled it out at George Stone Technical College in Escambia County.
Woman found dead floating in Gulf of Mexico
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was found dead floating in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a 60-year-old female tourist was discovered floating in the Gulf near the Shirah beach access in Destin. She had reportedly last been seen entering the water to […]
Lindsay defeats Johnson, Stillings to remain Mayor of Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Heather Lindsay will remain Milton's mayor. Lindsay defeated Mary Johnson and Dan Stillings Tuesday night in the race for Milton mayor. Lindsay says her focus would be revitalizing Stewart Street in Downtown Milton. Lindsay was the first woman to be elected Milton's mayor back in 2018. She...
Two Destin City Council members face off in mayor race
DESTIN, Fla. -- The two candidates running for mayor in Destin both serve on Destin City Council, but they’re on two sides of the spectrum . Rodney Braden has been a city council member for the past eight years. He says his experience makes him the most qualified candidate.
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 6-12
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
Jeff Cook, co-founding member of country band Alabama, dead at 73
DESTIN, Fla. — Country musician and co-founding member of the band Alabama Jeff Cook died Monday at the age of 73, following a 10-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. The band’s publicity firm confirmed to WHNT-TV that Cook died “with his family and close friends by his side” at his beach home in Destin, Florida.
Incumbent Heather Lindsay facing two challengers in Milton mayoral race
MILTON, Fla. -- WEAR News spoke with Milton mayoral candidates about city growth, historic preservation and potential plans for a wastewater treatment plant project near Blackwater River. Some people are concerned that the project would become an environmental hazard. Incumbent Heather Lindsay says the city’s project plans have been reviewed...
UPDATE: Man no longer wanted for questioning in fatal Escambia County stabbing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- 61-year-old Cornelius Williams is no longer wanted for questioning. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 61-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred in Escambia County in October. Deputies are trying to locate Cornelius Dudley Williams for questioning only. The homicide took place on...
