Pensacola, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WEAR

Pensacola city playground equipment not inclusive, says councilmember

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The purchase of nearly $170,000 in city playground equipment is in question. Pensacola city council members will vote on a resolution Thursday night to authorize reallocating LOST IV funding for Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision Park, and Pintado Parks' playground equipment to go to East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Veteran-run Paradigm Parachute in Pensacola to grow following grant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A small business run by veterans is growing. Paradigm Parachute & Defense sews parachutes and other textile accessories for parachute systems for the military. The company has been around for three years. They recently were awarded a grant through the "Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund." The grant...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Recreation Department could raise recreation fees

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Pensacola city officials may approve raising Parks and Recreation Department fees Thursday evening. A resolution to adjust up to 25 separate fees is under consideration by Pensacola City Council members, who reviewed the raises Monday at the city council agenda conference. Councilman Jared Moore questioned some of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

An Angel to remind us to remember those who served our nation

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As we approach Veterans Day, we are mindful of a sacred place in Pensacola that reminds us to always remember those who have worn the cloth of this nation. Retired Marine Corps Major Paul Entrekin keeps watch over these hallowed grounds of Pensacola Veterans Memorial Park. He has served on the Foundation board for nine years and has been president for the last five.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola community participates in poultry, livestock swap

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Once a month, the Pensacola community can come together to buy, swap, sell and trade livestock. The Pensacola Poultry and Farm Animal Swap was started by Debbie Lipham, because she saw similar events in Alabama, but nothing in the area. They partnered with the Farmer and Nursery...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate

Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Non-profit affordable housing group terminates contract with Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A non-profit affordable housing program spent more than $30,000 dollars to tell Pensacola City Council members and Mayor Grover Robinson Monday that they could not help here. The LOTUS Campaign, a North Carolina-based group, said they could not add Pensacola to their list of associate landlords who...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Developer puts $110 million Community Maritime Park apartment, retail project on hold

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A $110 million dollar apartment complex and retail development at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola could be on hold. Pensacola City Council and Mayor Grover Robinson were supposed to receive an update on Monday from developer Andrew Rothfeder of "Inspired Communities of Florida" about the 18-month option agreement they have with the city over lots 4 and 5 of Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Students compete during Northwest Florida robotics competition

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Nearly 400 area students put their ingenuity skills to the test Saturday. It was the Northwest Florida Hub Best Robotics Competition, where middle and high school students from as far away as Mobile and Walton County battled it out at George Stone Technical College in Escambia County.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Woman found dead floating in Gulf of Mexico

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was found dead floating in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a 60-year-old female tourist was discovered floating in the Gulf near the Shirah beach access in Destin. She had reportedly last been seen entering the water to […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Lindsay defeats Johnson, Stillings to remain Mayor of Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Heather Lindsay will remain Milton's mayor. Lindsay defeated Mary Johnson and Dan Stillings Tuesday night in the race for Milton mayor. Lindsay says her focus would be revitalizing Stewart Street in Downtown Milton. Lindsay was the first woman to be elected Milton's mayor back in 2018. She...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Two Destin City Council members face off in mayor race

DESTIN, Fla. -- The two candidates running for mayor in Destin both serve on Destin City Council, but they’re on two sides of the spectrum . Rodney Braden has been a city council member for the past eight years. He says his experience makes him the most qualified candidate.
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 6-12

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Incumbent Heather Lindsay facing two challengers in Milton mayoral race

MILTON, Fla. -- WEAR News spoke with Milton mayoral candidates about city growth, historic preservation and potential plans for a wastewater treatment plant project near Blackwater River. Some people are concerned that the project would become an environmental hazard. Incumbent Heather Lindsay says the city’s project plans have been reviewed...
MILTON, FL

