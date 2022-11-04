ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Victim flown from crash; traffic causes other accident in Columbiana County

By Desirae Gostlin, Noelle Haynes
WKBN
 4 days ago

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone was flown to the hospital after a one-vehicle accident temporarily closed a major road Friday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Route 11 northbound was closed around the Columbiana exit after a crash around 4:45 p.m. The road was closed so a helicopter could land to take the victim to the hospital but has since reopened.

Victim identified in fatal Trumbull County crash

Highway Patrol says the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

The traffic from the accident caused another one-vehicle accident. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

