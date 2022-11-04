ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Variety

Worldwide Turmoil Is One Theme at IDFA Forum, Says Industry Head Adriek van Nieuwenhuijzen

Heading into its 30th year, the IDFA Forum continues to be a key market for nonfiction professionals to not only gain interest for a project and raise funds, but also a space to network and get feedback. Taking place over five days in the middle of the 35th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, the Forum will include 60 titles across its four sections: IDFA Pitch, Producers Connection, DocLab and the Forum’s rough-cut section. From intimate presentations to public pitches and cinema screenings of documentaries nearing completion – the Forum is a unique opportunity for filmmakers, producers, funders and distributors...
KRMG

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual U.N. summit on climate change. An aid group linked to Denmark’s Lutheran Church says it wants to take responsibility for all of the emissions it has produced worldwide over the past 100 years.

