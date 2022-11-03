ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

System of a Down, Korn to headline new Las Vegas music festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new music festival set to take place next year in Las Vegas will feature performances from over 50 artists. According to a news release, the event, dubbed Sick New World, will be held May 13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Among the...
vegas24seven.com

STEAM Saturdays at The Neon Museum, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10

STEAM Saturdays at The Neon Museum, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10. Sponsored by Meow Wolf and the Nevada Arts Council, the low-cost, all-ages program promotes scientific inquiry, creative thinking, and art appreciation through hands-on activities. The Neon Museum holds its all-ages educational series STEAM Saturdays every second Saturday of the...
news3lv.com

Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
news3lv.com

Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year. This year's edition featured more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks. There were a variety of menus ranging from traditional to multicultural fusion. "I really wanted to be a part of the community....
insideevs.com

Tesla Kicking It At The SEMA Show In Las Vegas, Eye Candy Galore

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
travellemming.com

31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)

I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11

SOUTH POINT GARDEN BUFFET HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE BUFFET FOR TWO, NOV. 11. South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa will thank veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day, Nov. 11 with a free buffet for two at the Garden Buffet. The offer will be valid for breakfast, lunch or dinner from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Military I.D. or DD214 required to redeem.
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m.

Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
8 News Now

Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
8newsnow.com

Scheduled road closure near Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A scheduled road closure near the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled, according to a Clark County spokesperson. The closure was set to block off the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop in both directions from Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
8 News Now

Powerball numbers for Saturday announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Powerball numbers for Saturday’s record-breaking drawing have been announced for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. 28-45-53-56-69- Powerball 20 Powerplay 3X Winners have the option of either taking the lump sum, which is more than a half billion dollars, or annuity payments over 29 years.
Fox5 KVVU

City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
vegas24seven.com

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Promotions

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Events & Promotions. Silverton Casino Hotel announces its November gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Thanksgiving specials and the BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. DINING. BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. The elves are back in town! Shady Grove Lounge — the popular Las Vegas cocktail...
Fox5 KVVU

Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical, coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Smith Center has announced that tickets for Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical, will go on sale this Friday. According to a news release, “Frozen,” the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 10-day engagement at the Smith Center in Las Vegas from March 8-18, 2023.
