ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say

By Alejandra Yañez
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJGEx_0izC4dTO00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say.

Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later

Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to the 400 block of San Cristobal Street in reference to a shooting. According to police, Munoz and the victim were at a residence having a BBQ with family when both men began to “play around” with Munoz’s loaded black semi-automatic handgun.

At one point, the gun was pointed a the victim’s head and a round was fired, the release stated. Police said there was a young child with the two men at the time of the incident.

Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face

The victim was transported to the Valley Baptist Medical center, where he was pronounced dead hours later, the release stated.

Munoz was arrested and transported to the Brownsville City Jail where he was arraigned.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Police seek help finding McAllen man wanted for assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault. Mario Molina, 47, has a warrant for his arrest for the offense of assault, a class “A” misdemeanor, police said Monday. The man is described by police as a 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 175 […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Documents: Suspects in July stabbing death plead not guilty

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspects in the killing of a Brownsville man pleaded not guilty to their charges, documents show. In July, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said investigators arrested 41-year-old Veronica Posas and 31-year-old Joshua Ramirez in connection to the stabbing death of Luis Rivera-Gonzalez. Rivera-Gonzalez, a Brownsville resident, was found dead on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mother leaves children in car for an hour, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after leaving two young children in the car for an hour, police said. Guadalupe Hernandez-Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Wednesday at the 4700 block of US Highway 77, on two counts of abandon/endanger child, according to Brownsville police. Officers responded to the location regarding a 1-year-old […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, (USAO-SDTX) Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve 8 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Flames engulf car after accident in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle accident in Harlingen left one car “fully engulfed” Monday night, authorities said. The accident happened on Expressway 77/83 near eastbound Exit 173 at Stuart Place Road in Harlingen. Two people at the scene did not sustain any injuries. One person is being checked by medical officials on the scene, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Arrest made in connection with Mission 'road rage' incident

Mission police arrested a suspect Friday in what they called a “road rage” incident that occurred last month when a driver shot at the driver of another vehicle. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, is expected to be arraigned Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
utrgvrider.com

Police Reports: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

9:26 a.m.: A male student reported his shoes were stolen from the University Recreation Center on the Edinburg campus while he was playing basketball. The case is under investigation. 9:27 a.m.: An employee reported being stung by a bee while driving a VOLT shuttle near Vaquero Plaza on the Brownsville...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen

Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces toy drive

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will hold its annual toy drive that begins on Nov. 8. According to Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal collection of new unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 15. All toys collected will be distributed to children throughout Precinct 3.   “Our second annual Christmas Toy Drive allows us […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Rural residents would get curbside garbage pickups under Hidalgo County plan

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Burning trash in rural Hidalgo County could become unnecessary as elected officials propose creating weekly, curbside garbage collections. The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court wants to hear from the public about a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program, which would bring collection services to residents living in rural and unincorporated areas […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event

Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Several RGV school districts announce closures for Election Day

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced closures for the November election. The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, the Brownsville Independent School District and the Weslaco Independent School District announced there will be no classes for students Tuesday, Nov. 8. In a letter to parents, Harlingen CISD said […]
HARLINGEN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy