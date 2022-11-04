Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
news3lv.com
Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
nevadabusiness.com
The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village Team Up for Nov. 12 Fundraising Event Benefiting Project 150
LAS VEGAS – The Great American Foodie Fest and Tivoli Village are collaborating on a food and wine event benefiting Project 150, a homegrown nonprofit that helps homeless and disadvantaged high school students in Southern Nevada. The Food Truck Wine Walk will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, from...
news3lv.com
Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year. This year's edition featured more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks. There were a variety of menus ranging from traditional to multicultural fusion. "I really wanted to be a part of the community....
vegas24seven.com
THE LINQ PROMENADE TO KICK OFF HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES WITH TREE LIGHTING EVENT, THURSDAY, NOV. 17
Christmas at The LINQ Promenade. (Photo Courtesy of The LINQ Promenade) THE LINQ PROMENADE TO KICK OFF HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES WITH. The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to kick off the holiday season with a spectacular Christmas tree lighting event on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
963kklz.com
Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season
Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Events & Promotions. Silverton Casino Hotel announces its November gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Thanksgiving specials and the BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. DINING. BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. The elves are back in town! Shady Grove Lounge — the popular Las Vegas cocktail...
vegas24seven.com
LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN ANNOUNCES 2022 GRAND MARSHALS
To kick off the most wonderful fun run of the year, Opportunity Village announces Terry Fator and Becky Hammon as Grand Marshals for the 2022 Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, December 3. Las Vegas Great Santa Run offers both a 5K and 1-mile course where thousands of registrants...
travellemming.com
31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)
I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m.
Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
963kklz.com
6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili
It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Facing Likely Demolition
For a city that still has various Elvis Presley's, a few Michael Jackson's, and a Whitney Houston hologram perform every night, Las Vegas has very little nostalgia when it comes to its buildings. The Las Vegas Strip rewards the new and that means that casinos routinely get remodeled and even imploded before something new goes on that site.
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
vegas24seven.com
The LINQ Promenade Announces November Happenings
L: Virgil’s Thanksgiving Family Feast; R: Nectar Bath Treats Holiday Bath Bomb Set. (Photo Courtesy of Virgil’s Real Barbecue, Nectar Bath Treats) The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, announces November happenings, including the official reopening of Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, a festive tree lighting event, seasonal dining offerings, Veterans Day specials, holiday retail must-haves and more.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Will Transform Into Holiday Wonderland This Season Thanks to New Ownership
Holiday décor at Tivoli Village. (Renderings Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE WILL TRANSFORM INTO HOLIDAY WONDERLAND THIS. Complimentary Horse and Carriage Rides, Carolers, Distinctive Local Businesses. Create Ideal Destination for Holiday Outings. Visitors to Tivoli Village this holiday season will enjoy an enchanting atmosphere thanks to 3D Investments, the...
Formula 1 struts stuff with launch party on Strip for 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Those paid to tout such events are calling Saturday's launch party for the Las Vegas Grand Prix "adrenaline-fueled."
vegas24seven.com
Billy Ray Charles, The Smokestacks and Red Eye Gin highlight the November 2022 entertainment at the iconic Sand Dollar Lounge
BILLY RAY CHARLES, THE SMOKESTACKS, AND RED EYE GIN HIGHLIGHT NOVEMBER 2022 ENTERTAINMENT AT THE ICONIC SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE. The Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the November 2022 entertainment for its iconic Spring Mountain location. Originally opened in 1976, The Sand Dollar Lounge has reclaimed its beloved spot as a premier live music venue in Las Vegas, with free entertainment, rotating craft beer selections, an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal craft cocktails, an amazing pizza kitchen, and table-top gaming in a smoke-free environment.
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs finish training camp for the franchise’s inaugural season
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrapped up their first training camp weekend in Toronto, Ontario Sunday in preparation for the franchise’s inaugural season in the National Lacrosse League.
