Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sunset Park'd Food Truck Festival returned for the 10th year. This year's edition featured more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks. There were a variety of menus ranging from traditional to multicultural fusion. "I really wanted to be a part of the community....
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

THE LINQ PROMENADE TO KICK OFF HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES WITH TREE LIGHTING EVENT, THURSDAY, NOV. 17

Christmas at The LINQ Promenade. (Photo Courtesy of The LINQ Promenade) THE LINQ PROMENADE TO KICK OFF HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES WITH. The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to kick off the holiday season with a spectacular Christmas tree lighting event on Thursday, Nov. 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season

Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Promotions

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Events & Promotions. Silverton Casino Hotel announces its November gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Thanksgiving specials and the BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. DINING. BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. The elves are back in town! Shady Grove Lounge — the popular Las Vegas cocktail...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN ANNOUNCES 2022 GRAND MARSHALS

To kick off the most wonderful fun run of the year, Opportunity Village announces Terry Fator and Becky Hammon as Grand Marshals for the 2022 Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, December 3. Las Vegas Great Santa Run offers both a 5K and 1-mile course where thousands of registrants...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)

I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m.

Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11:17 p.m. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili

It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas Pizza Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Facing Likely Demolition

For a city that still has various Elvis Presley's, a few Michael Jackson's, and a Whitney Houston hologram perform every night, Las Vegas has very little nostalgia when it comes to its buildings. The Las Vegas Strip rewards the new and that means that casinos routinely get remodeled and even imploded before something new goes on that site.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The LINQ Promenade Announces November Happenings

L: Virgil’s Thanksgiving Family Feast; R: Nectar Bath Treats Holiday Bath Bomb Set. (Photo Courtesy of Virgil’s Real Barbecue, Nectar Bath Treats) The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, announces November happenings, including the official reopening of Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, a festive tree lighting event, seasonal dining offerings, Veterans Day specials, holiday retail must-haves and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Will Transform Into Holiday Wonderland This Season Thanks to New Ownership

Holiday décor at Tivoli Village. (Renderings Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE WILL TRANSFORM INTO HOLIDAY WONDERLAND THIS. Complimentary Horse and Carriage Rides, Carolers, Distinctive Local Businesses. Create Ideal Destination for Holiday Outings. Visitors to Tivoli Village this holiday season will enjoy an enchanting atmosphere thanks to 3D Investments, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Billy Ray Charles, The Smokestacks and Red Eye Gin highlight the November 2022 entertainment at the iconic Sand Dollar Lounge

BILLY RAY CHARLES, THE SMOKESTACKS, AND RED EYE GIN HIGHLIGHT NOVEMBER 2022 ENTERTAINMENT AT THE ICONIC SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE. The Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the November 2022 entertainment for its iconic Spring Mountain location. Originally opened in 1976, The Sand Dollar Lounge has reclaimed its beloved spot as a premier live music venue in Las Vegas, with free entertainment, rotating craft beer selections, an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal craft cocktails, an amazing pizza kitchen, and table-top gaming in a smoke-free environment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
LAS VEGAS, NV

