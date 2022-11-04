// MISSION

CNS Healthcare provides essential services and support to those affected by mental illness, substance use, intellectual / developmental disabilities and emotional disorders. We empower all children and adults served to become active and productive members of their communities.

CNS Healthcare (CNS) is a non-profit, Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) with seven clinics and two clubhouses in Southeastern Michigan. CNS employs approximately 400 employees, paraprofessionals, and support staff, delivering services to more than 7,000 people annually.

CNS provides comprehensive integrated health services in partnership with several community organizations, and uses a patient-centered approach to identify, support, and promote the overall health of children, adolescents, adults, and older adults.

// KEY SERVICES PROVIDED

Adult Services

Case Management

Children’s Services

Crisis Services

Evaluation and Testing

Job Placement Assistance

Medication Management

Medication-Assisted Treatment

Mental Health Services

Nursing Services

Psychosocial Rehabilitation (Clubhouse)

Substance Use Disorder Services

Therapy

// LEADERSHIP

Michael Garrett

CEO/President

Michele Reid, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Nancy M. Gandelot

Chief Marketing and Outreach Officer

// CONTACT INFORMATION

CNS Healthcare

24230 Karim Blvd., Ste. 100 Novi, MI 48375

800-615-0411

cnshealthcare.org

