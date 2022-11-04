CNS Healthcare
// MISSION
CNS Healthcare provides essential services and support to those affected by mental illness, substance use, intellectual / developmental disabilities and emotional disorders. We empower all children and adults served to become active and productive members of their communities.
CNS Healthcare (CNS) is a non-profit, Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) with seven clinics and two clubhouses in Southeastern Michigan. CNS employs approximately 400 employees, paraprofessionals, and support staff, delivering services to more than 7,000 people annually.
CNS provides comprehensive integrated health services in partnership with several community organizations, and uses a patient-centered approach to identify, support, and promote the overall health of children, adolescents, adults, and older adults.
// KEY SERVICES PROVIDED
- Adult Services
- Case Management
- Children’s Services
- Crisis Services
- Evaluation and Testing
- Job Placement Assistance
- Medication Management
- Medication-Assisted Treatment
- Mental Health Services
- Nursing Services
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation (Clubhouse)
- Substance Use Disorder Services
- Therapy
// LEADERSHIP
Michael Garrett
CEO/President
Michele Reid, MD
Chief Medical Officer
Nancy M. Gandelot
Chief Marketing and Outreach Officer
// CONTACT INFORMATION
CNS Healthcare
24230 Karim Blvd., Ste. 100 Novi, MI 48375
800-615-0411
cnshealthcare.org
