Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Health Department urging the community to be proactive against illnesses
Oneida County, N.Y. — Cooler weather is approaching, and the holiday season is right around the corner. With that comes more time indoors and gatherings with friends and family. The Oneida County Health Department is urging everyone to be proactive and take some simple steps to keep you and...
cnycentral.com
32,000 people voted early in Onondaga County, election commissioners say
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — In Onondaga County 32,000 people voted early, and Democrats turned out the most with 47% of the vote and Republicans with 26%. The last day of early voting in the county was the busiest, with over 4,000 people casting a ballot, according to Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo.
cnycentral.com
Madison County write-in campaign for judge easily overwhelms controversial candidate
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — In Madison County, it appears a write-in candidate for County Judge is on her way to victory. Rhonda Youngs is not technically on the ballot, but our CNY Central’s election results team is awarding her the write-in votes pending a further count. Youngs launched...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County says election results delayed late Tuesday night for technical issues
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Oneida County Board of Elections says a technical issue is holding up results on election night. Those Oneida County election results are pivotal to deciding the 22nd Congressional District race in Central New York, a race that has held national attention. According to the...
cnycentral.com
High voter turnout in Onondaga County driven by voters' interest in key issues
TULLY, N.Y. — This year’s midterm election has seen high voter turnout with many voters motivated by some key issues. The Onondaga County Elections Commissioner estimates that the county has reached about 120,000 voters as of Tuesday at 5 p.m. During the last midterm election, the county had...
cnycentral.com
CNY's early bird voters share importance of having their voices heard at the polls
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Election Day, Tuesday as thousands of Central New Yorkers are expected to cast their ballots for the midterm election. CNY Central spoke to voters who shared the importance of having their voices heard at the polls. Some of the biggest...
cnycentral.com
What kind of political advertising is driving Central New York voters to the polls?
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Central New York is in the final hours of Election Day and thousands of people are still heading to the polls but was it in-person campaign stops that made people want to turn out to the polls? Or was it an advertisement they might have seen on TV or a text message from a specific campaign?
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County Health Department to host adult Moderna booster clinic
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department will be offering the Moderna Covid-19 booster shot during a clinic for adults only this week. The clinic, for those 18 years or older AND who received their last vaccine dose at least 2 months ago, will be held on Wednesday, November 9th from 2 PM to 7 PM. The event will be held in at the Tompkins County Health Department located at 55 Brown Road in Ithaca. A scheduled appointment is required for this clinic. The updated booster dose provides enhanced protection against the COVID-19 variants.
cnycentral.com
Francis Conole makes final pitch to voters for a Democrat to represent NY-22
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Francis Conole is looking to officially become NY-22's Congressional representative after winning the Democratic Party nomination in August by just shy of 1,000 votes. Polling has indicated that the race against his opponent, Republican Brandon Williams, will be close. Conole will be counting on high voter...
cnycentral.com
Brandon Williams makes final pitch to voters for a Republican to represent NY-22
Texas-born Republican Brandon Williams is a Navy veteran with a big tech business background who now calls Central New York home with his family. Williams is looking to win votes Tuesday to become the representative that he says will bring a “fresh perspective” and an “independent voice” for Central New Yorkers in Washington.
cnycentral.com
NY22 congressional candidates make final push ahead of election day
Brandon Williams and Francis Conole both took similar approaches to the final stretch of their campaign to represent NY22 in Congress, hitting the road to talk to voters. A common, simple strategy in a race that has pushed their respective parties to pour in millions of dollars to Central New York television markets to attack their opposition.
cnycentral.com
CNY voters share their priorities at the polls during midterm elections
SYRACUSE N.Y. — There’s an old saying, ‘You vote with your pocketbook,’ meaning many voters will elect candidates they believe will help them financially. On Election Day, Tuesday, CNY Central found a number of voters doing just that with the economy and taxes atop their list of concerns.
cnycentral.com
Republicans gather in CNY ahead of Election Day as early voting comes to a close
Syracuse, N.Y. — Election Day is approaching as Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin are continuing their campaign efforts across the state to try to gain more voters to become New York Governor. "We are just 48 hours away from doing out part and electing a new governor here in...
cnycentral.com
Early voting ends in New York, see how many cast their ballot early
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Early voting has come to a close in New York state, as nearly 32,000 thousand voters casted their ballots early in Onondaga County so far. The total number of votes cast after the polls closed at 5 P.M. Sunday evening was 31,961, with the Onondaga County Board of Elections reporting nearly 4,000 of those votes on the final day of early voting.
cnycentral.com
Three people indicted for double homicide in Burnet Avenue apartment building
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Three people have been indicted on second-degree murder, burglary, attempted robbery, and weapons charges in connection with a double homicide in an apartment building on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse that occurred in August. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey, Donnell Thornton of Solvay, and Jamel Weston of...
cnycentral.com
Cornell University suspends fraternity parties after reports of students being drugged
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University temporarily suspended all fraternity parties and social events after a report of sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. On Monday, Ithaca Police shared...
cnycentral.com
Home invasion in Sedgwick neighborhood of Syracuse is the latest in series of crimes
Syracuse, N.Y. — A house-sitter in a Sedgwick home endured a terrifying ordeal on Sunday after a man, who police say appeared to be on drugs, got into the home. Neighbors say this is just the latest in a series of unlawful enterings into homes and other crimes in the neighborhood.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Firefighters respond to fire at unoccupied house on Syracuse's northside
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire in the Northside of Syracuse near the intersection of 2nd North Street and Lemoyne Avenue Tuesday after being alerted around 5 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, wood-frame house with dark smoke coming from all openings of...
cnycentral.com
6-year-old boy hit by car in Madison County
NELSON, MADISON CO. — A 6-year-old boy was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon when he was hit by a car in Madison County. It happened just after 4 p.m. along the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the Town of Nelson. Madison County Sheriff's deputies say the boy was in the road when he was hit.
cnycentral.com
23-year-old female expected to survive after being shot
Syracuse New York — A 23-year-old woman is expected to survive after being found with gunshot wounds on Saturday, November 5th. Police say they responded around 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon to the 100 block of Davis Street in Syracuse for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival they found...
Comments / 0