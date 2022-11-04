ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Tompkins County Health Department to host adult Moderna booster clinic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department will be offering the Moderna Covid-19 booster shot during a clinic for adults only this week. The clinic, for those 18 years or older AND who received their last vaccine dose at least 2 months ago, will be held on Wednesday, November 9th from 2 PM to 7 PM. The event will be held in at the Tompkins County Health Department located at 55 Brown Road in Ithaca. A scheduled appointment is required for this clinic. The updated booster dose provides enhanced protection against the COVID-19 variants.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Francis Conole makes final pitch to voters for a Democrat to represent NY-22

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Francis Conole is looking to officially become NY-22's Congressional representative after winning the Democratic Party nomination in August by just shy of 1,000 votes. Polling has indicated that the race against his opponent, Republican Brandon Williams, will be close. Conole will be counting on high voter...
SYRACUSE, NY
NY22 congressional candidates make final push ahead of election day

Brandon Williams and Francis Conole both took similar approaches to the final stretch of their campaign to represent NY22 in Congress, hitting the road to talk to voters. A common, simple strategy in a race that has pushed their respective parties to pour in millions of dollars to Central New York television markets to attack their opposition.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
CNY voters share their priorities at the polls during midterm elections

SYRACUSE N.Y. — There’s an old saying, ‘You vote with your pocketbook,’ meaning many voters will elect candidates they believe will help them financially. On Election Day, Tuesday, CNY Central found a number of voters doing just that with the economy and taxes atop their list of concerns.
SYRACUSE, NY
Early voting ends in New York, see how many cast their ballot early

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Early voting has come to a close in New York state, as nearly 32,000 thousand voters casted their ballots early in Onondaga County so far. The total number of votes cast after the polls closed at 5 P.M. Sunday evening was 31,961, with the Onondaga County Board of Elections reporting nearly 4,000 of those votes on the final day of early voting.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Three people indicted for double homicide in Burnet Avenue apartment building

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Three people have been indicted on second-degree murder, burglary, attempted robbery, and weapons charges in connection with a double homicide in an apartment building on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse that occurred in August. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey, Donnell Thornton of Solvay, and Jamel Weston of...
SYRACUSE, NY
6-year-old boy hit by car in Madison County

NELSON, MADISON CO. — A 6-year-old boy was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon when he was hit by a car in Madison County. It happened just after 4 p.m. along the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the Town of Nelson. Madison County Sheriff's deputies say the boy was in the road when he was hit.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
23-year-old female expected to survive after being shot

Syracuse New York — A 23-year-old woman is expected to survive after being found with gunshot wounds on Saturday, November 5th. Police say they responded around 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon to the 100 block of Davis Street in Syracuse for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival they found...
SYRACUSE, NY

