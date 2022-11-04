SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department will be offering the Moderna Covid-19 booster shot during a clinic for adults only this week. The clinic, for those 18 years or older AND who received their last vaccine dose at least 2 months ago, will be held on Wednesday, November 9th from 2 PM to 7 PM. The event will be held in at the Tompkins County Health Department located at 55 Brown Road in Ithaca. A scheduled appointment is required for this clinic. The updated booster dose provides enhanced protection against the COVID-19 variants.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO