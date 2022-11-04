ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
951thebull.com

City of New Hampton Asks Voters to Redirect LOST Revenue

The City of New Hampton is asking its voters Tuesday to approve redirecting revenue generated by its Local Option Sales Tax (LOST). Mayor Bobby Schwickerath says utilizing LOST funds is the best way for the City to subsidize their financial support for Chickasaw County’s new county-run ambulance. New Hampton’s...
951thebull.com

Eight Candidates Vie for Three Floyd County Supervisor Seats

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors could get a complete overhaul come January 1st with eight candidates vying for three seats in Tuesday’s elections. This will be the first general election since 1970 in which the three supervisor positions are not elected at-large. A special election in August 2021 resulted in a switch to supervisors being elected in three districts with candidates residing in the district they wish to represent.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
951thebull.com

One Contested Chickasaw County Supervisor Race

While Floyd County could see an entire new makeup of its Board of Supervisors, Chickasaw County could have two new faces among its five-Supervisor Board to start the new year. The only contested Supervisor race pits incumbent Democrat Jason Byrne of Lawler seeking re-election against Republican Travis Suckow of Fredericksburg. Byrne’s current four-year term expires December 31st.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
951thebull.com

Former Charles City Teacher, Grad Square Off for Iowa House District 58

The race for the new Iowa House District 58 pits a Charles City graduate versus a former Charles City teacher on Tuesday. The new district includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
CHARLES CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Waverly Candidates Vie for Iowa District 29 Senate Seat

A pair of women from Waverly are vying for the new Iowa State Senate District 29 seat. The new district will include the majority of Floyd County, plus all of Chickasaw, Butler and Bremer counties. The Republican candidate is Sandy Salmon, who represents the current Iowa House District 63. Her...
WAVERLY, IA
951thebull.com

Fate of Floyd County Essential EMS Resolution Decided Tuesday

Voters Tuesday will decide whether to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential in Floyd County. Passage of the essential EMS resolution would allow the County to assess a tax levy using a combination of property tax and income surcharge to raise almost $556,000 a year for 10 years. Supervisor...
951thebull.com

Charles City’s Pure Prairie Farms Hosts USDA Roundtable, Production to Start November 16

Charles City’s Pure Prairie Farms (PPF) has been awarded an almost $7 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. To recognize the financial windfall through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP), PPF hosted a roundtable discussion Friday featuring City and County leaders, state ag officials and USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Farah Ahmad.
CHARLES CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Mayor Monday – Bobby Schwickerath 11-07-22

Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton mayor Bobby Schwickerath for Mayor Monday. He discusses the push on LOST funds for the county ambulance ahead of Election Day. He also mentioned the next yard pickup day.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
951thebull.com

Joyce Schlindwein, 86, Protivin

Joyce Schlindwein age 86 of Protivin, IA died Friday, November 4, 2022, at Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco, IA surrounded by her family. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton, IA.
PROTIVIN, IA
951thebull.com

18-Year-Old Female Charged with Terrorism Against Mason City Schools

A Mason City 18-year-old female is facing terrorism and drug charges following her arrest last weekend. The Mason City Police Department says Destiny Kaduce was taken into custody on Saturday after an investigation determined she had sent threatening emails to Mason City Community Schools in the late-night hours of November 4th.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy