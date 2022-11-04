Read full article on original website
Man seriously injured in Westside shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on the Westside. It happened in the 800 block of West 14th Street Court after midnight. A 64 year old man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. But police do not have many details of the shooting yet. If you have any...
Two teens shot in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers last night in Alton Park. But almost all the details at TBD. Police got a call about shots fires around the Bethlehem Center on West 38th Street around 7:15 on Sunday night. But they didn’t find any...
Stocking Full of Love campaign underway in Catoosa County
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The 2022 Stocking Full of Love program is underway in Catoosa County. The program, sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office, provides toys for needy children in the county. They’ve been doing it for more than three decades, now. Last year, they helped 1,100 children...
Fill The Boot drive returns this week
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 68 year tradition resumes this week in Chattanooga. Firefighters are once again hitting area intersections for their Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill The Boot CAMPAIGN. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Local 820 of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association will take donations from motorists or pedestrians...
More To The Story with Staley: Softball Showdown
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Saturday morning at Camp Jordan. And the park is packed. With people from all over the place. Over 30 states to be exact. Here to play softball. For three days. On fields all across the city. Including Dalton, Georgia. The annual Scenic City Fall...
620 acres added to land conservation on the Southern Cumberland Plateau
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Several organizations and individuals announce the protection of 620 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. TennGreen Land Conservancy, Robert D. McCaleb of Cleveland, TN, the Open Space Institute (OSI), and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee (TNC) all helped create a conservation easement for the Custard Hollow track.
WRWOS: Construction Career Academy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “You want the paper ring to face down so you put that on like that.”. Gerald Harris: “I think for the community and the students, this school this partnership with Hamilton County, Chattanooga State, Associated General Contractors and all the other various partners with the statement with the uh with the county, has come together with this brand new idea to provide some opportunities for kids in the construction field.”
Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
Bass Fishing Team Collects Toys for Forgotten Child Fund
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The beginning of the Christmas season means it’s time for a lot of giving.A group of students from Sale Creek High School showed their Christmas spirit in a big way at Chester Frost Park on Sunday afternoon. The national champion Sale Creek High School Bass Fishing...
Vols Look to Refocus Following First Loss of the Year
(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Returning to the Anderson Training Center following its first loss of the season, the Tennessee Volunteers got back to work in preparation for the 2022 home finale at the end of the week against Missouri. It was a gloomy afternoon of football in Athens, Georgia....
Red Bank & Collegedale will shake up city government on election day
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – With most of the attention directed toward the races of the U.S. House and the State Senate, there are local elections that are grabbing attention.In Red Bank, three of the five commission seats are contested in this election and current mayor Hollie Berry is running against opponent, Dari Owens.
Chatt State recognizes ‘National First Generation College Student Day’
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – It is National First Generation College Student Day and nearly one in four Chattanooga State Community College students identify as the first in their family to attend college. Tuesday afternoon Chatt State offered a celebration of their First Gen students. Amanda Jordan with Chatt State...
Brian Kemp Campaigns in Ringgold
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made one last campaign stop in Northwest Georgia before the Georgia Gubernatorial Election on Tuesday. Governor Kemp visited The Outback Private Club in Ringgold for his very last public campaign event of his reelection campaign. He urged his supporters to remember the Republican failures in the Peach State in 2020 and get out to the polls.
Jewish and Campus Community Respond to Anti-Semitic Flyers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-The campus of UTC was marred by anti-Semitic flyers that were posted on campus over the weekend. The flyer claimed that the vast majority of slave owners in America’s past were Jewish. This claim is historically inaccurate but is being increasingly pushed by celebrities such as Kanye West and Kyrie Irving.
Chattanooga Mocs Fall in Opener Against College of Charleston 85-78
(gomocs.com) The Chattanooga Mocs opened the season with an 85-78 loss at College of Charleston Monday night. The game marked the debut of new Mocs coach Dan Earl. Jake Stephens and Jamal Johnson paced the Mocs with 20 apiece. Stephens (20p/11r) and Demetrius Davis (19p/12r) began their UTC careers with double-doubles. Reyne Smith led the Cougars with a game high 24 points including five 3-pointers.
Devoris Havis a Wrecking Ball For CCS Defense
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga Christian defensive end Devoris Havis should change his last name from Havis to Havoc because he’s constantly wreaking havoc for Chargers opponents. News 12’s Brian Armstrong caught up with the defensive wrecking ball. Said Havis:”I just get irritated because I feel offended when they try to...
UTC Women Tip Shawn Poppie Era With 65-39 Win Over Young Harris
CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs women’s basketball took a simple axiom really seriously…”you only get one chance to make a first impression.” The ladies took it to heart starting the Coach Shawn Poppie Era off with a 65-39 win over Young Harris Monday night in McKenzie Arena.
