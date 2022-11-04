ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is hosting an open house event to introduce the academic programs and student support services to the community. Discover Western allows community members and prospective students to speak with departments across campus, providing information on programs, admissions, financial aid, scholarships and more. The entire community is welcome to attend the event which will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Western’s Main Campus in the Atrium. Discover Western is a great opportunity for prospective students to experience the culture and learning environment at Western first-hand, learn about offerings, and get answers to questions about attending the College.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO