Rock Star Award Winners
Rock Springs, Wyoming – On Friday November 4, 2022 The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce held their annual Rock Star Awards at the Holiday Inn from 6-10 p.m. The list of Winners within the community is as follows. Entrepreneur Award: Deja Brew. Small Business Award: Nell’s Coffee. Industry...
County Museum sponsoring special World War II exhibit
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is sponsoring a special one-day exhibit on Saturday, November 12, commemorating Veteran’s Day. Denny Pace of Green River has been a World War II reenactor for over 15 years. He has compiled an extensive collection of gear, clothing, and weapons used by American paratroopers of the Second World War era, particularly the 82nd Airborne Division, all of which will be displayed at the museum. WW II paratroopers jumped with an incredible amount of gear and weapons, including an M-1 rifle or an M-1 carbine, a Model 1911A1 .45-caliber pistol, ammunition, fragmentation grenades, knives, and a bayonet, a canteen, a shovel, a flashlight, maps, a compass, a three-day supply of K-rations, an emergency ration packet, a gas mask, a helmet, a first aid kit, a main parachute, a reserve parachute, and an anti-tank mine.
“Chicago” next show for Theatre Department’s 2022-23 season at Western
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Theatre Department will present the award-winning Kander and Ebb musical “Chicago” on November 10, 11, 12, and 18, at 7:30 p.m., with a public matinee on Saturday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. The performances will be presented in the Western Theatre. This production may not be suitable for those under 17 without a parent due to adult themes, alcohol, gunshots, and strong language.
Sonny Jerrell Coleman (April 23, 1987 – November 3, 2022)
Sonny Jerrell Coleman, 35, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place, and services will be announced at a later time.
Teresa Lynn Hanson (September 12, 1962 – November 2, 2022)
Teresa Lynn Hanson, 60, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Brewery in Green River, 50 Railroad Avenue.
Western to Host ‘Discover Western’ on November 12
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is hosting an open house event to introduce the academic programs and student support services to the community. Discover Western allows community members and prospective students to speak with departments across campus, providing information on programs, admissions, financial aid, scholarships and more. The entire community is welcome to attend the event which will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Western’s Main Campus in the Atrium. Discover Western is a great opportunity for prospective students to experience the culture and learning environment at Western first-hand, learn about offerings, and get answers to questions about attending the College.
Wyo4News Insights – Rock Springs Police Department
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Sweetwater County Crime: November 6 – November 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Center Street/Grant Street intersection closed today for three weeks
November 7, 2022 — Starting today, road work will begin at the intersection of Center Street and Grant Street in Rock Springs. Grant Street will be closed between College Drive and Center Street as well as between Center Street and A Street. Center Street will be reduced to one-lane...
Prospectors hold on for Saturday hockey win
November 6, 2022 — It was a much tighter contest Saturday night for Rock Springs, but in the end, the result was another victory as the Prospectors hung on for a 3-2 win over Rogue Valley. Friday night Rock Springs defeated the Royals 6-2. A third game between the two teams will take place this morning at 10:35 at the Ice Arena.
Election day is here with polls open until 7 p.m.
November 8, 2022 — It is finally here. Today is general election day. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Statewide early voting began on September 23 and ended yesterday. In Wyoming, you must present a Wyoming driver’s license or ID card to cast...
RS Fire Department responds to house fire on Nov. 4
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On the evening of November 4, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., the Rock Springs Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 226 Dickson Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with nine personnel and three apparatus. While en route, Dispatch advised crews that there were multiple 9-11 calls regarding this fire. The Incident Commander requested an All-Call for additional personnel and assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District 1. Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were also called out to help control utilities.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 7, 2022
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Mountain View wins volleyball title/Lady Tigers finish swim season
November 6, 2022 — Mountain View defeated defending champion Lyman 3-2 in Saturday’s finals of the 3A Wyoming High School Volleyball Championships in Casper. The Buffalos entered the tournament as the state’s top-rated 3A team. As expected, the match between the two rivals was back and forth,...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 5 – November 6, 2022
