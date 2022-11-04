ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Annual We Energies Cookie Book brings the crowds

MILWAUKEE — An annual holiday tradition brings out thousands of cookie lovers to American Family Field. "When We Energies started putting out electrical appliances to teach people how to use their electrical appliances, we made cookies with them," said We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns. More than 200,000 Cookie Books...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Historic $1.9 billion Powerball: what to do if you win

MILWAUKEE — Monday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire. The jackpot currently sits at $1.9 billion, the largest ever. The odds of winning is one in 292 million, and yet people flocked to gas stations and grocery stores to get their $2 tickets Monday. WISN 12...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Greenfield police alert: We are not selling sweatshirts

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are not selling sweatshirts, said the police department on their Facebook page. They have blocked 12 false profiles that claim to sell police department hoodies and continue to look for other illegitimate profiles. People are advised not to click on any 'order now' link.
GREENFIELD, WI
WISN

City Lights Brewing Co. now canning water

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Plastic bottles are hard to recycle, and millions end up in parks and waterways. Some Milwaukee-area organizations are working together to provide another option. "Took some time to figure out how to do it perfectly and a couple of equipment additions to make it done...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Missing Milwaukee teen found safe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a missing teenager has been found safe. Kayvona Roby, 14, had last seen around 10:20 p.m. Monday near 28th and Hadley streets in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

2 killed in head-on crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that killed two people. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Teutonia and Villard avenues. According to police, two vehicles were involved. The driver of vehicle #1 went through a a red light and crashed into vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin RSV hospitalizations skyrocket

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Children's Wisconsin is reporting an alarming number of RSV hospitalizations this month. One Wauwatosa mother, Amanda Sopa, knows just how scary respiratory syncytial virus can be for babies. "Last year we had a little scare with her. We actually took her to the ER once. Her...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass steps down

MILWAUKEE — Kohl's Chief Executive Michelle Gass will leave Kohl's in December to become president of Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss announced that Gass will replace CEO Chip Bergh. To whom she will report to for the next 18 months before taking over as chief executive. Kohl's said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

162 veterans honored for last Honor Flight of 2022 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The last Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of 2022 took place on Saturday, November 5th. In total, 162 Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from southeastern Wisconsin and beyond were honored with a one day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington DC to visit the memorials built in their honor and to experience a full day of honor and thanks for their service.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man shot and killed in Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting. According to MPD, a 35-year-old man was shot near 21st Street and Keefe Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man died from his injuries in the hospital. Police did not say if they currently have anyone in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Road closed in Menomonee Falls due to water main break

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A water main break closed a portion of Pilgrim Road in Menomonee Falls on Monday morning. The police department is warning people to avoid Pilgrim Road between Appleton Avenue and Main Street. The public works department is working on fixing the main, and there's no...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Milwaukee voters turn out, weigh in on issues important to them

MILWAUKEE — The polls opened at 7 a.m. sharp Tuesday to kick off what could be one of Wisconsin's closest elections for major races. The final Marquette University Law School Poll showed Gov. Tony Evers tied at 48% with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. It showed Republican incumbent Ron...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

More than 60,000 absentee ballots to be counted in city of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Election workers will processmore than 60,000 absentee ballots inside the Wisconsin Center on Election Day. The central count location for this year's election will process the most ballots out of any voting place across the city. "They're constantly retooling their system to try to get this process...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Student stabbed by another student at Case High School

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A 15-year-old student randomly stabbed a 16-year-old student at Case High School on Tuesday, according to Mount Pleasant police. Officers responded to the school at 1:10 p.m. for a call of a male student stabbed in the back. The Mount Pleasant Police School Resource Officer,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy