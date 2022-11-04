Read full article on original website
WISN
Annual We Energies Cookie Book brings the crowds
MILWAUKEE — An annual holiday tradition brings out thousands of cookie lovers to American Family Field. "When We Energies started putting out electrical appliances to teach people how to use their electrical appliances, we made cookies with them," said We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns. More than 200,000 Cookie Books...
WISN
Historic $1.9 billion Powerball: what to do if you win
MILWAUKEE — Monday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire. The jackpot currently sits at $1.9 billion, the largest ever. The odds of winning is one in 292 million, and yet people flocked to gas stations and grocery stores to get their $2 tickets Monday. WISN 12...
WISN
'Very long': Some Wauwatosa voters wait over an hour to cast ballots
MILWAUKEE — The wait time to cast a ballot at the Hart Park Community Center polling place in Wauwatosa remained over an hour long throughout much of Election Day. The last vote in the city was cast at 9:12 p.m. Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs said Wauwatosa brought in...
WISN
Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
WISN
Greenfield police alert: We are not selling sweatshirts
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are not selling sweatshirts, said the police department on their Facebook page. They have blocked 12 false profiles that claim to sell police department hoodies and continue to look for other illegitimate profiles. People are advised not to click on any 'order now' link.
WISN
City Lights Brewing Co. now canning water
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Plastic bottles are hard to recycle, and millions end up in parks and waterways. Some Milwaukee-area organizations are working together to provide another option. "Took some time to figure out how to do it perfectly and a couple of equipment additions to make it done...
WISN
Missing Milwaukee teen found safe
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a missing teenager has been found safe. Kayvona Roby, 14, had last seen around 10:20 p.m. Monday near 28th and Hadley streets in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.
WISN
2 killed in head-on crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that killed two people. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Teutonia and Villard avenues. According to police, two vehicles were involved. The driver of vehicle #1 went through a a red light and crashed into vehicle...
WISN
4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
WISN
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin RSV hospitalizations skyrocket
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Children's Wisconsin is reporting an alarming number of RSV hospitalizations this month. One Wauwatosa mother, Amanda Sopa, knows just how scary respiratory syncytial virus can be for babies. "Last year we had a little scare with her. We actually took her to the ER once. Her...
WISN
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass steps down
MILWAUKEE — Kohl's Chief Executive Michelle Gass will leave Kohl's in December to become president of Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss announced that Gass will replace CEO Chip Bergh. To whom she will report to for the next 18 months before taking over as chief executive. Kohl's said...
WISN
162 veterans honored for last Honor Flight of 2022 in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The last Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of 2022 took place on Saturday, November 5th. In total, 162 Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from southeastern Wisconsin and beyond were honored with a one day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington DC to visit the memorials built in their honor and to experience a full day of honor and thanks for their service.
WISN
Milwaukee faith leaders encourage all eligible voters to head to polls
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee interfaith leaders held a Souls to the Polls rally Monday morning at City Hall. Leaders encouraged all eligible Milwaukee-area voters to know their rights ahead of Election Day. They also offered resources for people to be informed and comfortable when going to the polls. You can...
WISN
Man shot and killed in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting. According to MPD, a 35-year-old man was shot near 21st Street and Keefe Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man died from his injuries in the hospital. Police did not say if they currently have anyone in...
WISN
Road closed in Menomonee Falls due to water main break
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A water main break closed a portion of Pilgrim Road in Menomonee Falls on Monday morning. The police department is warning people to avoid Pilgrim Road between Appleton Avenue and Main Street. The public works department is working on fixing the main, and there's no...
WISN
Milwaukee voters turn out, weigh in on issues important to them
MILWAUKEE — The polls opened at 7 a.m. sharp Tuesday to kick off what could be one of Wisconsin's closest elections for major races. The final Marquette University Law School Poll showed Gov. Tony Evers tied at 48% with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. It showed Republican incumbent Ron...
WISN
More than 60,000 absentee ballots to be counted in city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Election workers will processmore than 60,000 absentee ballots inside the Wisconsin Center on Election Day. The central count location for this year's election will process the most ballots out of any voting place across the city. "They're constantly retooling their system to try to get this process...
WISN
Waukesha County judge rules counting of military mail-in, absentee ballots will happen Tuesday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Just hours before the midterm elections, there's a court battle over military ballots in Wisconsin. A judge in Waukesha heard arguments Monday afternoon on whether to hold off on counting military mail-in and absentee ballots until election officials verify their military status. After 5 p.m., Judge...
WISN
Student stabbed by another student at Case High School
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A 15-year-old student randomly stabbed a 16-year-old student at Case High School on Tuesday, according to Mount Pleasant police. Officers responded to the school at 1:10 p.m. for a call of a male student stabbed in the back. The Mount Pleasant Police School Resource Officer,...
