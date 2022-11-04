Read full article on original website
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Anna Duggar: Josh is (Basically) Dead to Me!
At long last, the day may have finally come for Anna Duggar. According to a close friend, the mother of seven will never actually file for divorce from her unethical husband — despite the fact that he cheated on her AND has been convicted of downloading explicit material of underage children.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother in May when son Cody welcomed a baby boy, Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson had a clever costume on his first Halloween! The former Today co-host's daughter-in-law, Erika Brown Gifford, shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday. "Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster. The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pulled double duty this Halloween!. After the pregnant cookbook author shared the family's first Halloween look, Legend joined in on the fun on Wednesday, sharing photos of the family's other costume. "'Twas a furry Halloween 🎃 🦌🐻🦊," the "All of Me" singer captioned the family...
Young & Restless Preview: Devon Gets a Shock Even as Two Couples Could Be Hitting the Skids
Billy and Lilly’s relationship continues to face problems. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 31 – November 4, Abby is shocked at where she finds Chase. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy and Lilly’s relationship has faced some tests lately,...
Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos
Patrick Mahomes loves spending time with his little girl. On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently expecting a second baby, a son, with husband Patrick early next year, shared new photos on her Instagram Stories from her and the NFL star's family vacation with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months.
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach
The couple enjoyed time at the beach with their daughter Sterling, 20 months, as Patrick Mahomes' NFL team has a bye week Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are spending quality time with their little girl as the NFL star has a short break from football season. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a series of sweet photos of husband Patrick playing with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, at the beach together. The Kansas City Chiefs star, whose team is currently on a bye week, is seen...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Are Married! All the Details from Their Double Ceremony
After getting legally married in Nashville, Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover had a second wedding ceremony in Mexico attended by 140 of their family and friends Country artist Brooke Eden and her now-wife Hilary Hoover celebrated their love with not one — but two — wedding ceremonies. On Aug. 27, the couple first wed in a legal ceremony held at a little white church in Nashville surrounded by their parents and siblings, as well as their nieces and nephew. Also in attendance at the ceremony was Garth...
Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says She Wants to Have 'One More'
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model Lanisha Cole, days before he welcomed son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell.
