ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Fischer on 'SNL' : 'We Play the Game — Autism or Just a Man?'

The actress and comedian, 41, hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend, where she was joined by Steve Lacy, who served as the evening's musical guest. During her opening monologue, which ran more than six minutes, Schumer poked fun at her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis. (The star previously revealed that Fischer, 42, was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)
People

Amy Schumer Reveals Her Son Gene, 3, Was Hospitalized for RSV: 'Hardest Week of My Life'

Amy Schumer's 3-year-old son Gene was hospitalized for RSV amid the comedian's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this week Amy Schumer's son Gene is on the mend after a bout with RSV. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the comedian and actress, 41, revealed that her son with husband Chris Fischer was hospitalized for RSV as she was juggling the demanding schedule of hosting Saturday Night Live this week. "This was the hardest week of my life," Schumer wrote alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photographs on the SNL...
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53,...
People

Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'

"Haters are gonna hate … Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," said Cher of her romance with music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards Cher is standing by her new man. Days after she was spotted holding hands with 36-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, the legendary singer over the weekend sent out a series of tweets about her new relationship, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by the 40-year age gap between the two. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher, 76, said in a since-deleted...
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying documenting her pregnancy on Instagram as she and husband John Legend — who also share son Miles and daughter Luna — await another baby Chrissy Teigen has got the glow. The pregnant mom shared two recent looks on Instagram, beginning Monday with a polka-dotted black-and-white jumpsuit paired with a cozy cream cardigan. "Oh dear. We are gettin there," she captioned the two shots, one of which showed her sitting on a curb leading into her backyard, while the other was a mirror selfie where she held...
People

All About Aaron Carter's Son, Prince

The singer, who was found dead on Nov. 5, shared a son with his on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin In addition to his musical legacy, Aaron Carter leaves behind his son Prince.  The musician, best known for his albums Aaron's Party and LØVË, was found dead on Nov. 5 at his house in Lancaster, California, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Carter, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It), Oh Aaron and Another...
LANCASTER, CA
People

Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Enjoy Some 'Family R and R' on Desert Vacation with Daughter Rani Rose

The mom of three recently punctuated her busy fall with a relaxing trip with her fiancé and 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose Kate Hudson and her crew are having fun in the sun! In an Instagram post Sunday, the Bride Wars star, 43, shared a carousel of images from her family vacation. 'Take me to the dezzzz 🏜 #familyrandr," Hudson captioned the sunny shots, which featured family and friends kicking back amid the scenic desert backdrop. Her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose were along for the ride, as...
People

Miranda Lambert Shares Video of Her and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Dancing to Her Single 'Actin' Up'

"Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards," the country star wrote on Instagram alongside the playful clip featuring husband Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are showing off some sweet moves! The country star shared a clip to Instagram on Tuesday of the pair dancing to her single "Actin' Up" while they attended the 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.   Set to the track from her 2022 album Palomino, the short video shows the duo dressed to the nines, each with a drink in hand.  ...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Khloé Kardashian Wears Abs-Baring Gown as She Joins Kim Kardashian (Dressed in Vinyl!) at CFDA Awards

Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner also attended the annual fashion fête where Kim is being honored with the the inaugural Innovation Award for her brand Skims The Kardashian-Jenner krew went full glam to celebrate Kim Kardashian Monday night at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. Kim, 42, wore a strapless Dolce & Gabbana décolleté dress in black translucent PVC — a 2007 design reissued as part of her CiaoKim collaboration with the Italian label — to accept the Innovation Award for Skims presented by Amazon fashion. She also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Pregnant Alyssa Scott Holds Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Lacy Black Nightgown — See the Photo!

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are expecting their second baby together, due a year after the pair lost son Zen, 5 months, to brain cancer Alyssa Scott is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy. The model mom, 29, posed in a video on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, wearing a black lacy nightgown as she swayed back and forth while standing in front of a mirror, holding her baby bump. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Scott shared a snap that featured two printout pictures of her holding a sonogram strip...
People

Dylan Dreyer Reveals Sons Were Admitted to Emergency Room with RSV: 'Feels So Helpless'

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera share sons Rusty, 13 months, Oliver, 2, and Calvin, 5 Dylan Dreyer is grateful to be on the other side after Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) impacted her family. Speaking with PEOPLE about her experience, the Today co-host, 31, revealed that sons Russell "Rusty" James, 13 months, and Oliver George, 2, both had to be taken to the emergency room after contracting the respiratory virus. Dreyer explains that son Calvin Bradley, 5, "might have had it" first, adding, "He had kind of like a cold,...
People

John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute

The Saturday Night Fever star shares daughter Ella Bleu with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is a proud dad.  On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat.  "Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either)," Travolta, 68, captioned the post.  View this post on Instagram ...
People

People

350K+
Followers
58K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy