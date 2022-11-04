Shop leather jackets for fall with Anthropologie, AllSaints, Urban Outfitters and more

These are some of the best leather jackets to add to your fall wardrobe. Reviewed /

Leather jackets are a cultural touchstone of sorts—they’re the symbol of bad boys and bikers, forever associated with Marlon Brando, Grease and the Ramones. But the best leather, or faux leather, jackets are versatile and able to compliment a variety of looks without losing flair. They make a great addition to any fall capsule wardrobe , layering well as the weather cools down.

Looking for a sassy touch to your favorite outfit? Add a bit of classic styling to your wardrobe with our selection of top leather jackets.

For something classic: Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket

This jacket is a more traditional choice that feels trendy and timeless. Reviewed / Nordstrom

You can’t go wrong with this Faux Leather Biker Jacket from Topshop. The shiny faux leather is complimented by a belted waist and silver hardwear, giving it a classic look. The form-fitting style wraps around the shoulders nicely, while still maintaining a vintage look. It’s not too tight either, and pairs well with a variety of outfits and layers. Shop this style in women’s sizes 2 to 14 in traditional black, cool cream, or a stunning light green. Nordstrom includes converted sizing options to show the true vs. possible fit of this jacket.

From $89 at Nordstrom

For a military-inspired look: Asos Oversized Real Leather Bomber Jacket

Shop the ASOS Oversized Real Leather Bomber Jacket for a fun take on a classic. Reviewed / Asos

Asos’ Oversized Real Leather Bomber Jacket combines the puffier look and ribbing of a bomber with the material and oversized feel of a traditional leather jacket. The result is a piece that’s ready for anything—a great wardrobe option if you’re hesitant to rock a more traditional leather jacket. The borg collar works well here, adding a unique shape and texture that pairs well with the matte finish of the leather. Shop in men’s sizes 2XS to 2XL.

$208 at Asos

For a pop of color: Revolve Song of Style Rhona Jacket

This glamorous jacket comes in a tan color that’ll brighten any gloomy fall day Reviewed / Revolve

Fall colors range from burnt oranges to chocolate browns, but the yellowish tan of this Song of Style Rhona Jacket from Revolve is a great addition to your autumn wardrobe. It’s bright but not overwhelming, great when paired with simpler outfits or the matching Song of Style Rhona Pants . Beyond its color, the jacket’s sleek faux leather, padded shoulders and slim sleeves hit all the right marks. Shop this is women’s sizes XXS to L.

$298 at Revolve

For faux fur fashion: Wilson Leather Plus Size Belted Leather Jacket

Shop the Wilson Leather Plus Size Belted Leather Jacket for some fuzzy fun. Reviewed / Wilson Leather

Few leather jackets catch our eye quite like this Plus Size Belted Leather Jacket from Wilson Leather. The genuine leather shell, faux fur sleeves, collar and inner lining create a jacket that’s both snug and stylish. Looking for something to keep you extra warm as the weather gets cooler? Shop the style in women’s sizes 1X to 3X.

$350 at Wilson Leather

For a vintage look: Dren Leather Biker Jacket

This well-worn jacket is everything you want from a leather look. Reviewed / AllSaints

The Dren Leather Biker Jacket from AllSaints is uncomplicated and cool. The black sheep leather, lapel collar, and belt all look fresh from your parents’ closet, a hallmark of effortless ‘80s fashion. The key to styling this jacket is to pair it with simpler outfits. A pair of faded, distressed jeans and a plain white t-shirt work well here, making the jacket a showstopper. Shop it in men’s sizes small to large.

$599 at AllSaints

For a retro moment: Reformation Veda Bowery Leather Blazer

Shop the Reformation Veda Bowery Leather Blazer for a slightly dramatic looks that’s both polished and evocative. Reviewed / Reformation

We love the Veda Bowery Leather Blazer from Reformation for its ‘70s-inspired shape and glossy shine. But beyond that, this jacket features a comfortable notched lapel and flattering length and cinched waist. The black shade is classic and pairs well with any look, but the chocolate brown color is also a great grab, sure to turn heads. Shop this in women’s sizes XS to XL.

$428 at Reformation

For a classy trench: Banana Republic Bianca Vegan Leather Trench

This trench gives cosmopolitan businesswoman and polished posh. Reviewed / Banana Republic

A leather trench might remind you of The Matrix movies, but this Bianca Vegan Leather Trench from Banana Republic is more sophisticated than sci-fi. The lapel collar, self-tie belt, and back vent all compliment the shiny, sleek faux leather feel. The dark brown shade is a bold style statement, and pairs well with gold accents, your power suit or a collared blouse. Shop in women’s regular, tall, and petite sizes from XXS to XXL.

$220 at Banana Republic

For a street-ready shirt: Topman Faux Leather Shirt Jacket

Shop the Topman Faux Leather Shirt Jacket for a pop of color. Reviewed / Nordstrom

The burgundy color of this Faux Leather Shirt Jacket from Topman is the first thing that’ll grab your attention. But look closer to see beyond the brilliant shade: the addition of the spread collar, front breast pockets, and buttons combine the best features of a shirt with the comfort of a jacket. Shop in men’s sizes XS to L.

$121 at Nordstrom

For a biker touch: Torrid Faux Leather Moto Jacket

This jacket is just right for a grungier look or something more lavish. Reviewed / Torrid

The Faux Leather Moto Jacket from Torrid looks classic in black, with a shiny finish and silver haberdashery. But it is also available in a Cognac brown that’s a trendy fall color option. In either case, this jacket has shining reviews from customers who appreciate its stretch and fit. One buyer writes: “This is a cozy jacket with an awesome look! It’s comfortable and fashionable, a soft faux leather that’s great for fall days.” Shop the Moto Jacket in women’s sizes M (10) to 6X (30).

$110 at Torrid

For a modern take: Asos Design Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Shop the ASOS Design Faux Leather Bomber Jacket for an upgraded leather look. Reviewed / Asos

Looking for a leather jacket that’s more modern and maybe a bit more streetwear than biker? The Faux Leather Bomber Jacket from Asos Design is a great option. Lacking many of the adornments we’re used to with leather jackets, this piece is sleeker and more refined, with a simple front and adjustable cuffs. And the Latte cream color is designed for now, a style that’ll look good this fall and beyond. Shop the style in women’s sizes 0 to 14.

$65 at Asos

