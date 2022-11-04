ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

Burn Ban Lifted for Pottawattamie County

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Council Bluffs) Based on received and anticipated precipitation in the current forecast and assessing that harvest is nearing 80% completion in the county, emergency management has requested the State Fire Marshal lift the current ban in Pottawattamie County effective today.

Residents are still urged to use caution after we come out of a few days of precipitation.

Drought conditions have worsened in areas of the county and dead fuels won’t take long to dry out and easily support rapidly spreading fires.

Western Iowa Today

McDonald’s Donates to Atlantic School District

(Atlantic) The MacDonald’s in Atlantic is donating $1,000 to the Atlantic School District. Officials announced Thursday morning at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newly renovated restaurant. Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber says McDonald’s is donating $1,500 worth of school supplies to the district. Barber says the management...
ATLANTIC, IA
