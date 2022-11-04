Burn Ban Lifted for Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) Based on received and anticipated precipitation in the current forecast and assessing that harvest is nearing 80% completion in the county, emergency management has requested the State Fire Marshal lift the current ban in Pottawattamie County effective today.

Residents are still urged to use caution after we come out of a few days of precipitation.

Drought conditions have worsened in areas of the county and dead fuels won’t take long to dry out and easily support rapidly spreading fires.