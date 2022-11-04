Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Mental evaluation requested for suspect in murder of Seattle father, business owner
SEATTLE - The man suspected of shooting and killing a 32-year-old Seattle father, and business owner is also suspected of several other violent incidents days before the deadly attack. On Monday, 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall appeared in court. He is the suspect in the murder of 32-year-old D'Vonne Pickett Jr.
q13fox.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting at North Seattle high school
Seattle Police say two suspects - both armed - were arrested on a city bus a couple blocks away from Ingraham High School. Authorities say there was a shooting that left one person injured inside the school early Tuesday morning.
q13fox.com
Seattle school shooting: 1 person shot at Ingraham HS, suspect in custody
SEATTLE - Police said a suspect is in custody and one person was injured after a shooting at a North Seattle school Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Ingraham High School in the 1800 block of North 135th Street at about 10 a.m. When officers...
q13fox.com
Deliberations continue for re-trial of Darcus Allen
Tuesday marks a week since the jury began deliberations in the re-trial of Darcus Allen. Allen was the getaway driver for a man who killed four Lakewood Police officers inside a coffee shop in 2009.
q13fox.com
Community, students react after deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
A teen was shot and killed at Ingraham High School, and a suspect was later taken into custody. The motive for the shooting is unclear and school is closed on Wednesday.
q13fox.com
Lynnwood man pleads guilty to hate crime, including making threats to Buffalo mass shooting site
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A Lynnwood man has pleaded guilty to hate crimes that stemmed from him calling several stores across the country, making racially-motivated threats. In a plea deal, 37-year-old Joey George admitted to making threatening phone calls from his home in Lynnwood to grocery stores in Buffalo, restaurants in California and Connecticut, and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police Chief addresses school shooting in North Seattle
Seattle Police say the gunman who shot another person inside Ingraham High School is now in custody. The victim is at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
q13fox.com
King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton
Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
q13fox.com
Video shows prolific car thief almost hit Washington State Patrol detective
TACOMA, Wash. - Surveillance video in Tacoma shows the lengths 35-year-old Samantha Eazor was willing to go to escape arrest. When detectives on the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force approached her vehicle in Tacoma, she drove into a 7-Eleven, a Redbox movie rental machine and a dumpster before backing into someone's car to turn around. Ignoring commands by officers to stop, she drove forward and almost hit a WSP detective.
q13fox.com
WSP seeking missing 16-year-old with autism, last seen near Bellevue College
BELLEVUE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an endangered missing person alert for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since Monday. According to the WSP, Carter Johnson was last seen near Bellevue College at around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. Authorities say he is on the autism...
q13fox.com
2 injured in Greenwood drive-by shooting
SEATTLE - An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people hurt early Monday morning in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. The shooting happened on North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. According to Seattle police, a car drove up next to another car and fired multiple shots.
q13fox.com
Body shop break-in: Thieves drive away with customer's car
TUKWILA, Wash. - A well-organized crime was caught on camera showing a car being stolen from a body shop parking lot. Surveillance video shows an F250 pickup with a canopy pulling into The Mod Garage in Tukwila around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. For two hours three men are uninterrupted and...
q13fox.com
Victim identified in deadly West Seattle shooting
Tre'El's younger sister started a GoFund Me page to raise funds for her brother's funeral. She described him as a man who built a strong foundation of love and compassion.
q13fox.com
Families grieving teen after tree falls, crushing her inside her home
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - While thousands are struggling without power, a neighborhood in Marysville is struggling to get over the destruction they witnessed during Friday’s wind storm. While power lines and trees fell during the storm, few communities were hit as hard as the area near 56th Drive Northeast and...
q13fox.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Aurora Avenue
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after he was struck by a car on Aurora Avenue. Crews responded to the scene before 10:30 p.m. on Aurora Avenue North at North Allen Place. When medics arrived, they performed life-saving measures on the pedestrian, who was a 35-year-old man. Seattle...
q13fox.com
Driver pulled out of truck after it crashes into home near Green Lake
SEATTLE - A driver was pulled out of a truck that crashed into a home near Green Lake on Monday morning. Crews responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of a dump truck that crashed into a structure at North 85th Street and Wallingford Avenue North. When firefighters arrived,...
q13fox.com
Crews working to clean storm damage, restore power across Snohomish County
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Crews have been called to Snohomish County from across the state to help clear up damage from Friday night's storm. Snohomish PUD says 53 crews worked throughout the county Sunday night clearing up trees that fell on power lines. "The cleanup is pretty massive. There's a...
q13fox.com
Government officials sparring over how to clear homeless encampments
The city of Everett's mayor released a letter criticizing the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) over their homeless policy. In response, WSDOT is accusing the mayor of a "patently false and offensive accusation".
q13fox.com
WSDOT, Everett Mayor at odds over homeless encampment work
EVERETT, Wash. - It appears the City of Everett and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are at odds, after the state’s "Right of Way Safety Initiative" began work in Everett. The program clears out homeless encampments on WSDOT property while ensuring the people living in those camps...
q13fox.com
Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County
SEATTLE - Local health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli in King County. Currently, just three cases of E. coli have been detected—all of whom are adults between ages 18–36, and who reported becoming ill between Oct. 4–16. According to Public Health – Seattle &...
