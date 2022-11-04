TACOMA, Wash. - Surveillance video in Tacoma shows the lengths 35-year-old Samantha Eazor was willing to go to escape arrest. When detectives on the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force approached her vehicle in Tacoma, she drove into a 7-Eleven, a Redbox movie rental machine and a dumpster before backing into someone's car to turn around. Ignoring commands by officers to stop, she drove forward and almost hit a WSP detective.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO