Tacoma, WA

q13fox.com

Lynnwood man pleads guilty to hate crime, including making threats to Buffalo mass shooting site

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A Lynnwood man has pleaded guilty to hate crimes that stemmed from him calling several stores across the country, making racially-motivated threats. In a plea deal, 37-year-old Joey George admitted to making threatening phone calls from his home in Lynnwood to grocery stores in Buffalo, restaurants in California and Connecticut, and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton

Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Video shows prolific car thief almost hit Washington State Patrol detective

TACOMA, Wash. - Surveillance video in Tacoma shows the lengths 35-year-old Samantha Eazor was willing to go to escape arrest. When detectives on the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force approached her vehicle in Tacoma, she drove into a 7-Eleven, a Redbox movie rental machine and a dumpster before backing into someone's car to turn around. Ignoring commands by officers to stop, she drove forward and almost hit a WSP detective.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in Greenwood drive-by shooting

SEATTLE - An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people hurt early Monday morning in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. The shooting happened on North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. According to Seattle police, a car drove up next to another car and fired multiple shots.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Body shop break-in: Thieves drive away with customer's car

TUKWILA, Wash. - A well-organized crime was caught on camera showing a car being stolen from a body shop parking lot. Surveillance video shows an F250 pickup with a canopy pulling into The Mod Garage in Tukwila around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. For two hours three men are uninterrupted and...
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Families grieving teen after tree falls, crushing her inside her home

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - While thousands are struggling without power, a neighborhood in Marysville is struggling to get over the destruction they witnessed during Friday’s wind storm. While power lines and trees fell during the storm, few communities were hit as hard as the area near 56th Drive Northeast and...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE - A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after he was struck by a car on Aurora Avenue. Crews responded to the scene before 10:30 p.m. on Aurora Avenue North at North Allen Place. When medics arrived, they performed life-saving measures on the pedestrian, who was a 35-year-old man. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSDOT, Everett Mayor at odds over homeless encampment work

EVERETT, Wash. - It appears the City of Everett and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are at odds, after the state’s "Right of Way Safety Initiative" began work in Everett. The program clears out homeless encampments on WSDOT property while ensuring the people living in those camps...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County

SEATTLE - Local health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli in King County. Currently, just three cases of E. coli have been detected—all of whom are adults between ages 18–36, and who reported becoming ill between Oct. 4–16. According to Public Health – Seattle &...
KING COUNTY, WA

