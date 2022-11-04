Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida voters opt to keep commission to amend constitution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters decided to keep a commission that meets every 20 years to make changes to the state constitution despite lawmakers who argued it is no longer needed. The measure failed to reach the 60% threshold needed to pass.
Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop wins 16th term in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's senior congressman overcame his toughest Republican challenger in more than a decade Tuesday, as voters elected Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop to a 16th term by a decisive margin despite GOP attacks blaming Bishop and President Joe Biden for high inflation. Bishop won his showdown...
NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (AP) — NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center at the end of September.
Flood maps fall short, researchers say
TALLAHASSEE — After crashing ashore in September in Southwest Florida, Hurricane Ian caused flooding across the state. Now, Florida faces more flooding as Tropical Storm Nicole is poised to hit the East Coast and move up the state.
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time.
