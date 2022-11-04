Read full article on original website
Transcript: Roger Penske - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion owner, and that is Roger Penske. Q. Roger, your first time winning the INDYCAR and the NASCAR championship in the same season. After 56 years as a team owner, how does it feel to do something new?
Transcript: Paul Wolfe - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief, and that is Paul Wolfe. Q. Paul, watching you on the pit box, you didn't immediately jump up or really react. It kind of looked like you were sitting there gathering yourself. What was going through your head? How did you just feel in that aftermath?
Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix
Champion: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) SHR Race Finish:. ● Chase Briscoe (Started 3rd, Finished 4th / Running, completed 312 of 312 laps)
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Wins Second Cup Championship
Joey Logano won his second Cup Series championship with his victory today at Phoenix. The win is his fourth of the season and fifth overall counting the Clash at the Coliseum. Logano becomes the second Ford driver to win more than one title, joining David Pearson (1968-69). The win today...
NASCAR Statement from Jim France on the passing of Coy Gibbs
“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer.”. -- Jim...
Pala Casino Spa Resort secures naming rights to historic final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval
It’s a surefire bet that NASCAR fans will savor each lap of the final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval. Pala Casino Spa Resort will make it even more memorable for race fans everywhere. Auto Club Speedway announced today that the final race on...
Joey Logano captures 2022 Cup Series title Featured
Joey Logano, who won the race and the championship at Phoenix Raceway, makes history as one of two currently active Cup Series drivers to have multiple NASCAR Cup Series championships. The 32 year old Team Penske driver captured his second championship after beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
Transcript: Steve Phelps, Joey Logano - Victory Lane Interview - Phoenix Raceway
Q. Joey Logano, now a two-time Cup Series champion. Joey gets to pick up this trophy for a second time. And to hand out the hardware, we'll introduce NASCAR president, Steve Phelps. STEVE PHELPS: What an incredible season, but before we get to Joey and crown an unbelievable champion for...
Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second NASCAR Cup title
It was the perfect ending to a season Joey Logano started with a win. Dominating the action in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, Logano started on the pole, won the first stage, led a race-high 187 laps, won the race and claimed his second series championship (2018, 2022).
Team Penske and Joey Logano Win 2022 Championship
Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race on Sunday, securing his second career title with Team Penske. The driver's championship is Ford’s tenth overall and seventh in the modern era (1972-present). The victory marked Logano’s fourth points win of the season, third at Phoenix, and the 31st of his career in 507 Cup Series starts.
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. Q. Can you just kind of explain or walk us through the situation with the 1 car and what happened there?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I'm not sure. I'm not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good, we just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Finish 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a solid day at Phoenix Raceway. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet started off tight, but throughout the day we were able to adjust on it and be in the fight at the end. There weren’t many cautions during the race today, so we had to be on top of our adjustments. Our pit crew did a great job on pit road and Justin Alexander laid out a good strategy that kept us in the top-20 all day. To leave the last race of the year finishing 13th and taking home 11th in points gives my RCR team momentum to start the 2023 season.”
Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway
"We’re really pleased with the day. We had a tough stop on our first pit stop, but we felt like the car was in a really good place. I think we just needed a little more to get on the same level as the top-10 cars, but overall, I think everyone did a great job. Compared to the first time we were here in the spring, we made a ton of progress. I think we have something we can build on."
Transcript: Mark Rushbrook - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, and the winning OEM of the driver champion, Joey Logano. Q. Ford hasn't had a driver win two championships since David Pearson a long time ago. What has Joey Logano brought to Ford as you guys are able to celebrate a second in five seasons?
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Delivers Most-Watched Title Race Since 2019
This past Sunday’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., delivered the most-watched title race since 2019 and the most-streamed Cup Series race in NBC Sports history, averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 3.355 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. Viewership of Joey Logano’s...
Burton Finishes 19th In Phoenix Finale
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team ended the 2022 season with a 19th-place finish, their 13th top-20 of the year, as their Ford teammate Joey Logano won both the season finale at Phoenix Raceway and the 2022 Cup Series championship. It was the second Cup title for...
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by Ross Chastain. Q. Ross, I was wondering if first you could describe what happened there with the 9 car on that one restart, but also just the emotions of going through this championship race and coming so close. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, the emotions...
Bell Finishes Third in Final Point Standings
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are your emotions today after everything you went through?. “Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year.”
NASCAR season ends on sour note after devastating loss in the racing community Featured
What started out as a bright and hopeful day for the sport of NASCAR turned dark quickly within hours before the final race of the 2022 season began. It was announced by 23XI Racing that Ty Gibbs, who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship nearly 12 hours before, would not be racing due to a family emergency. It was later confirmed that Coy Gibbs, part owner of his fathers NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing and father to Ty, had suddenly passed away early Sunday morning in his sleep. Daniel Hemric, who drove for JGR in the Xfinity Series in 2021, filled in for Ty for the NASCAR Championship race Sunday.
2022 NMPA Most Popular Driver voting opens today
Voting for the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters opens Tuesday, November 8, at 12 p.m. ET. Fans can vote for a single driver once daily at www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Votes shared by fans on Facebook and/or Twitter count double.
