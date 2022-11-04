Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida Partner with Seminole Tribe of Florida to Launch Inaugural Native American Heritage Month Contests

Read full article on original website
Florida Ranks #1 in the Nation for Attracting and Developing Skilled Workforce
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s focus on training workers with the technical skills and credentials is paying off as the Sunshine State has been named number one in the U.S. for attracting and developing a skilled workforce. Governor Ron DeSantis announced this ranking as a part of Lightcast’s 2022 Talent Attraction Scorecard, which confirms that our state’s strong policies, open economy, and focus on education have solidified Florida as the nation’s best state to learn, work, and live.
Governor Ron DeSantis Declares First Annual Victims of Communism Day
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes, the Legislature passed and Governor DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
Governor Ron DeSantis Cautions Residents to Monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Governor DeSantis has issued the EO in an abundance of caution so that communities can prepare and families and businesses can create a plan and gather necessary resources in the event that Subtropical Storm Nicole gains in strength. The Governor’s Office and FDEM are in constant contact with local government officials from all 67 counties, the National Hurricane Center, and the National Weather Service.
Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Floridians to Prepare Ahead of Identified System 98L
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis encourages Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and potential impacts on Florida as Invest 98L develops. The Governor and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie remain in constant communication with local government officials from all 67 counties, the National Hurricane Center, and the National Weather Service.
Florida Department of Health in Alachua County Providing Lifesaving Naloxone to Reduce Substance Abuse Deaths
Press release from Alachua County on behalf of Florida Department of Health in Alachua County. ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County (DOH-Alachua) is announcing the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits. This lifesaving medication could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose. Kits consist of two Naloxone nasal sprays that are administered even without a health care professional present.
200+ Families Celebrate the Power of Reading with New Worlds Reading Initiative at The Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This weekend, hundreds of families and community members kicked off year two of the New Worlds Reading Initiative by celebrating Florida’s young readers and enrolling more K-5th grade students in the state’s first-of-its-kind, free literacy and book delivery program. Families gathered at The Swamp...
