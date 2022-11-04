Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida Partner with Seminole Tribe of Florida to Launch Inaugural Native American Heritage Month Contests

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes, the Legislature passed and Governor DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO