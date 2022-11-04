ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCH Health announces Hospital for Special Surgery unit at north campus

By Ryan Arbogast
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — The top orthopedic surgery hospital in the United States is headed down to Collier County.

“A transformational event took place today. We are bringing the one number orthopedic specialty hospital in the world here to joint venture with NCH and our doctors,” said Paul Hiltz, the president and CEO of NCH.

Hospital for Special Surgery is world-renowned for its specific orthopedic procedures. They have 17 locations across the tri-state area. Now, they join NCH in Southwest Florida.

“We really want to expand our reach and bring the care to patients so they don’t have to come to New York. We’ve had a lot of growth and expansion in the tri-state area, we have about 15 or 17 locations around the city … and Florida, in our minds, is the 6th borough of New York,” said Bryan Kelly, the Surgeon Chief and Medical Director at HSS.

The partnership began through a need. NCH found many patients struggled to find specific procedures in Southwest Florida.

“Many people did travel to New York to get to HSS for real exotic orthopedic care, that won’t be necessary once we get this built. It’s a huge need and a growing need. As our population both grows and expands and ages, orthopedic care is going to be the hottest growth market,” said Hiltz.

The center will be staffed with a combination of existing NCH doctors alongside Hospital for Special Surgery personnel.

“They’ll be starting here in January, some of their doctors will be here. Of course, we have a bunch of terrific doctors locally, but this partnership is going to tighten the communication,” said Hiltz.

The center is aimed at accepting patients as soon as January 1st.

NBC2 Fort Myers

