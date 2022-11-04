ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

‘An incredible gesture’: Roma’s donates free lunches to Springboro teachers

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sd9zV_0izC1LbN00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A local Italian restaurant expressed its appreciation for Springboro Intermediate teachers in a delicious way on Friday.

Roma’s Pizza and Pasta, located at 282 West Central Avenue in Springboro, donated enough food for fifty teachers and staff who were all invited to the pasta lunch, according to a Nov. 4 release.

Labi Troni, Owner of Roma’s Pizza and Pasta, reached out to Springboro Schools with the idea to celebrate educators who are working tirelessly this school year.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeN8a_0izC1LbN00
    (Photos courtesy of Springboro Intermediate)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIy9U_0izC1LbN00
    Scott Marshall (District Communications Coordinator), Labi Troni (Owner, Roma’s Pizza & Pasta), Carrie Hester (Superintendent), Brooke Coulter (Principal, Springboro Intermediate)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvEct_0izC1LbN00
    Bella & Labi Troni

The restaurant provided food to more than 120 Springboro High School employees last December and plans to do the same for the remaining Springboro Schools’ buildings in the coming weeks, the release states.

Coats for Kids distributes donations to Miami Valley organizations

“What better way to bring people together than through food,” said Scott Marshall, District
Communications Coordinator for Springboro Schools.

“Thank you to Roma’s Pizza and Pasta. This is an incredible gesture from Labi and Bella. Yet another fitting example of this community shining bright.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Planning Final Arrangements with Tobias Funeral Home

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – It’s always important to plan ahead, even with final arrangements. Dan Tobias with Tobias Funeral Home shared some information regarding designing a final farewell that best pays tribute to someone’s life. *This segment is Sponsored by Dignity Memorial*
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

True crime in Dayton: Local author brings history to light

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local woman is telling readers about the bloodier side of Dayton. Author Sara Kaushal has been running the Dayton Unknown blog since 2014. In between stories about street names and cryptid sightings, she has also written about her fair share of murder cases and other crimes over the years. And […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WATCH: WDTN 2 NEWS presents Veterans Voices

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Stories directly from veterans have been told over the past several weeks as a part of coverage of Veterans Voices. From the Honor Flight Dayton to local veterans personal journeys, WDTN 2 NEWS was honored to sit down and speak with these heroes. Watch the full Veterans Voices special in the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

UD responds after active shooter threat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has responded after safety officers arrested a student for making a threat against the school on Yik Yak, a social media platform.   On Monday, Nov. 7, a UD student said they received at least three Yik Yak posts saying a school shooting would take place at […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties

The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
OHIO STATE
AL.com

Ohio woman says neighbor killed her husband because ‘he thought he was a Democrat’

A 26-year-old southwest Ohio man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Austin Combs of Okeana is accused of shooting Anthony Lee King, 43, in the backyard of King’s home at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Combs is being held in jail on a $950,000 bond, the Journal News reports.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

Staying warm this winter without breaking the bank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up. Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy