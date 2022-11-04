ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Q 105.7

Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location

A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill

CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Festival of trees returns in Granville

This winter, Granville is reviving an annual tradition, No, not its annual tractor parade - that returned last year. This year, the town's local history museum is stringing up its own lights and putting on a show again.
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closures in Warren County

NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

New Lake George School District transportation center proposed

LAKE GEORGE | An undersized, outdated bus garage owned and operated by Lake George School District — situated in the middle of a residential neighborhood — is to be replaced by a modern transportation center, if district voters approve a proposed $13.5 million project. School district officials have...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Two Capital Region Powerball tickets win $50k third prize

Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo / Keith Srakocic) It’s not the big $2.04 billion...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

