FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location
A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
5 Restaurant Chains Gone from Capital Region! Do You Remember These?
Recently I was having dinner in a restaurant that I had not visited before. Even though this particular eating establishment was fairly new something about the place seemed so familiar. It wasn't the food, it was the building that was so reminiscent. What was it?. As I looked around the...
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Glens Falls Christmas fest returning with new name
As warm temperatures gradually lose the fight against the cold, winter - and the holidays - draw near. In Glens Falls, that means it's almost time for the return of Christkindlmarkt, and a lot of holiday fun for the community.
518 Donuts celebrates new location with grand opening
518 Donuts a local donut shop is celebrating the grand opening of its Troy location on November 12. This is the second location for 518 Donuts.
Despondent Hunter Goes Missing! Found and Rescued from NY Fire!
Halloween is a night for fright and fantasy but this Halloween things turned genuinely scary for more than one New York family. What started out as a hunting trip ended up as a search and rescue mission but not before a house burned to the ground. Before we get into...
National Grid to begin gas service work in Glens Falls
National Grid will begin gas service work within the City of Glens Falls, starting on Tuesday.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Capital Region
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the area! The famous hot dog on wheels will be at multiple events the week of November 6 throughout the Capital Region.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Saratoga County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out 16 businesses.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill
CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
Festival of trees returns in Granville
This winter, Granville is reviving an annual tradition, No, not its annual tractor parade - that returned last year. This year, the town's local history museum is stringing up its own lights and putting on a show again.
Closing of The View restaurant at Dunham’s Bay Resort
According to the Dunham's Bay Resort Facebook, The View Restaurant will be closing. The resort states the restaurant is permanently closed as of October 30.
Wintertime Wonderland relocating in Rotterdam
Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location.
Traffic Alert! Clifton Park Construction All Week in Already Congested Area!
There has been a lot of construction in the area of Exit 9 in Clifton Park for quite some time. The major rebuilding of the Sitterly Road overpass was the main reason. The construction of Sitterly Road was completed early but there is still more to be done. This week, construction continues.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Road closures in Warren County
NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
suncommunitynews.com
New Lake George School District transportation center proposed
LAKE GEORGE | An undersized, outdated bus garage owned and operated by Lake George School District — situated in the middle of a residential neighborhood — is to be replaced by a modern transportation center, if district voters approve a proposed $13.5 million project. School district officials have...
Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Albany Auto Show, there are quite a few things happening on November 4, 5, and 6.
WNYT
Two Capital Region Powerball tickets win $50k third prize
Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo / Keith Srakocic) It’s not the big $2.04 billion...
