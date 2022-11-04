ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP 22News

Phillies try to show run to World Series was just a start

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper stepped off the team bus after it pulled up outside Citizens Bank Park and posed with fans for selfies — including a little kid who dressed like the Phillies slugger — and waved goodbye to the small party of fans. With that,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WWLP 22News

DeGrom, Correa, Bogaerts, Rodón turn down options, go free

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Rodón turned down player options Monday, joining a free agent market that includes Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson. DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, gave up a $30.5 million salary for next...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy