Enterprise, AL

wdhn.com

Woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney pleads guilty to charges

HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished. According to the plea agreement, Jamie Connolly 52, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute and...
wdhn.com

Elba attorney pleads guilty to voter fraud

ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney, accused of committing voter fraud in 2020, has pleaded guilty to her charge. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information to register or vote. Fowler was originally sentenced to six months in the Coffee County...
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible kidnapping/abduction of a minor Saturday morning. Deputies said that when they arrived on the scene, they found a minor with her hands bound behind her back. They report after investigating, they were able...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Eric Blankenship wins Henry County Sheriff

The General Election for the Henry County Sheriff has been called. Eric Blankenship has won the race. Blankenship won the election by 50.98%. His opponent Noel Vanlandingham ended the race with 40.98%.
wdhn.com

A guilty verdict means life in prison for one Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After deliberating for about two hours, a Houston County jury found a Dothan man guilty for the murder of an elderly woman who had hired him to do yard work. Joe Duncan has been found guilty on two counts of capital murder and has now...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan man found guilty in murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been found guilty of the murder of an elderly woman over four years ago. Joe Duncan has been sentenced to life without parole. Duncan is accused of killing 91-year-old Mable Fowler at her home four years ago. On Thursday, the defense...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Two arrests made in drug investigation, HCSO

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation by the HCSO has led to two drug-related arrests, one suspect accused and charged with drug trafficking carrying a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. On October 28, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ran a narcotics investigation around the Wicksburg...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

PCSO arrests 3 for drugs, 1 for theft

Four people have been arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office served warrants into ongoing cases for theft and the distribution of illegal drugs. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the arrests were the result of long hours and hard work. Thomas said on Oct. 31, deputies conducted a...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

One killed in Covington County crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dozier man is dead following a Saturday night crash in Covington County. Chad Moseley, 50, was killed when the 1994 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. State troopers say he was attempting to elude a trooper before the crash.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
fosterfollynews.net

James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022

On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
MALONE, FL
wdhn.com

Henry Grimsley wins Henry County Comm. District 4

The General Election for the Henry County Commission District 4 has been called. Henry Grimsley has won the race. Grimsley took the race by 54%. His opponent ended the race with 46%.
wdhn.com

Dothan man arrested, accused of rape, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being accused of sexually assaulting a woman, a Dothan man was arrested on a rape charge Sunday afternoon, according to Dothan Police Department. According to Dothan Police Department Lieutenant Ronald Hall, Adrian Antwann Jett,40, is accused of having sex with a woman without her consent. The crime was reported to the DPD and after an investigation took place and interviews were conducted with both Jett and the victim, Jett was taken into custody.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

ALEA: Man fleeing trooper dies after crash in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dozier man has died in a crash after authorities said he attempted to elude a state trooper. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Chad A. Moseley, 50, was killed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

