wdhn.com
Woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney pleads guilty to charges
HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished. According to the plea agreement, Jamie Connolly 52, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute and...
wtvy.com
Prosecuting attorney’s cyber girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Reporters waited on Jamie Connolly’s arrival at the Houston County Courthouse Monday morning with their cameras rolling. But, without the back story, their lurking is perplexing. Connolly is neither a notorious criminal nor public official who has run afoul of the law. She is an...
wdhn.com
Former police officer accused of killing wife’s fetus is asking for ankle monitor to be removed
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN)— A former Headland police Officer, accused of assaulting his pregnant wife and killing her fetus, is asking to have his ankle monitor removed. Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Gordon, is asking the court that his electronic monitoring device be removed and instead have a tracking app used by bondsmen to keep up with him.
wdhn.com
Elba attorney pleads guilty to voter fraud
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney, accused of committing voter fraud in 2020, has pleaded guilty to her charge. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information to register or vote. Fowler was originally sentenced to six months in the Coffee County...
wdhn.com
“That was never brought up in this conversation.” Woman linked to former Houston Co. attorney reaches plea deal
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A woman who was linked to a former Houston County Assistant District Attorney through social media pleaded guilty Monday afternoon even before a jury selection in her trial was finished. Jaime Connolly, a woman who had more than 21 drug charges from Houston County...
wdhn.com
Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
WJHG-TV
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible kidnapping/abduction of a minor Saturday morning. Deputies said that when they arrived on the scene, they found a minor with her hands bound behind her back. They report after investigating, they were able...
wdhn.com
Eric Blankenship wins Henry County Sheriff
The General Election for the Henry County Sheriff has been called. Eric Blankenship has won the race. Blankenship won the election by 50.98%. His opponent Noel Vanlandingham ended the race with 40.98%.
wdhn.com
A guilty verdict means life in prison for one Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After deliberating for about two hours, a Houston County jury found a Dothan man guilty for the murder of an elderly woman who had hired him to do yard work. Joe Duncan has been found guilty on two counts of capital murder and has now...
wdhn.com
Dothan man found guilty in murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been found guilty of the murder of an elderly woman over four years ago. Joe Duncan has been sentenced to life without parole. Duncan is accused of killing 91-year-old Mable Fowler at her home four years ago. On Thursday, the defense...
wdhn.com
Two arrests made in drug investigation, HCSO
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation by the HCSO has led to two drug-related arrests, one suspect accused and charged with drug trafficking carrying a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. On October 28, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ran a narcotics investigation around the Wicksburg...
Troy Messenger
PCSO arrests 3 for drugs, 1 for theft
Four people have been arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office served warrants into ongoing cases for theft and the distribution of illegal drugs. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the arrests were the result of long hours and hard work. Thomas said on Oct. 31, deputies conducted a...
wdhn.com
After almost two hours of arguments, a murder trial verdict will have to wait until Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The verdict in the trial of a Dothan man accused of killing a woman in her home and robbing her will have to wait another day, after almost 2 hours of closing arguments on Thursday. Joe Duncan is accused of killing 91-year-old Mable Fowler at...
wdhn.com
One killed in Covington County crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dozier man is dead following a Saturday night crash in Covington County. Chad Moseley, 50, was killed when the 1994 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. State troopers say he was attempting to elude a trooper before the crash.
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
fosterfollynews.net
James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022
On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
McDonald's in Dothan, AL Served a Woman Coffee Containing a 'Harmful Chemical' and Now She has Filed a $13M Lawsuit
A woman ordered a caramel macchiato at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Dothan, AL and shortly after taking the first sip, her throat started burning. This was because her coffee contained a “caustic chemical liquid” and the McDonald’s manager refused to call 911 or help her.
wdhn.com
Henry Grimsley wins Henry County Comm. District 4
The General Election for the Henry County Commission District 4 has been called. Henry Grimsley has won the race. Grimsley took the race by 54%. His opponent ended the race with 46%.
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested, accused of rape, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being accused of sexually assaulting a woman, a Dothan man was arrested on a rape charge Sunday afternoon, according to Dothan Police Department. According to Dothan Police Department Lieutenant Ronald Hall, Adrian Antwann Jett,40, is accused of having sex with a woman without her consent. The crime was reported to the DPD and after an investigation took place and interviews were conducted with both Jett and the victim, Jett was taken into custody.
WSFA
ALEA: Man fleeing trooper dies after crash in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dozier man has died in a crash after authorities said he attempted to elude a state trooper. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Chad A. Moseley, 50, was killed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
