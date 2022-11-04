HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN)— A former Headland police Officer, accused of assaulting his pregnant wife and killing her fetus, is asking to have his ankle monitor removed. Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Gordon, is asking the court that his electronic monitoring device be removed and instead have a tracking app used by bondsmen to keep up with him.

HEADLAND, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO