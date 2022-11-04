Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
In one Ukrainian village, occupation ended - and the feud began
SHEVCHENKIVKA, Ukraine - A month after Ukrainian troops liberated this picturesque village in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the once close-knit community of Shevchenkivka remains cleaved in two over allegations that some residents collaborated with the Russians. Neighbors have pointed fingers against neighbors, severing relationships spanning generations. Amid a toxic swirl...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea Bridge not fully operational until September 2023, says UK defence ministry
UK Ministry of Defence says only one rail track is open, and repairs will depend heavily on weather during winter months
Ukraine news LATEST: Weakened Vladimir Putin faces huge headache as Crimean bridge repairs will last until NEXT autumn
VLADIMIR PUTIN will face a logistical nightmare as the UK's Ministry of Defence have claimed repairs to the Crimean bridge will last until next autumn. Russian forces will face heavy disruption to logistics as well as difficulty getting supplies to Crimea and southern Ukraine. The UK's Ministry of Defence have...
Houston Chronicle
Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory...
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale...
M&S warns of ‘more challenging 2024’; Made.com enters administration – business live
Marks & Spencer sees ‘gathering storm,’ as markets await US mid-term election results
