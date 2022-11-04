Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Natalya Shares Photo Of Her Broken Nose
On the November 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown", Natalya competed against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Their battle was brief as Baszler was able to make Natalya pass out by applying the Kirifuda Clutch. With Ronda Rousey's encouragement, Baszler opted to pull down her knee pad and deliver a vicious knee strike to Natalya's face post-match.
ComicBook
Did WWE Just Retire One of Its Championships?
WWE may have just retired one of its championships on this week's Monday Night Raw. The show saw Nikki Cross, backed by Damage CTRL ahead of their WarGames match later this month, defeat Dana Brooke to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. This marked the first time the title had changed hands under Triple H's booking and was promptly followed by Cross dumping the title in a trash can. It's unclear if this means the title is being scrapped, but it's certainly not a good sign. Stay tuned for more updates.
ComicBook
Top AEW Star Leaves Twitter
Former AEW World Champion Adam "Hangman" Page took to Twitter on Monday to announce he's departing from the app. It's unclear if it's because Elon Musk now owns the social media network and has some controversial opinions about how it should be run, or if there's a completely unrelated reason. He shared a number of links with his final tweet, the last of which was to a YouTube video of beautiful stallions from around the world.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on WWE Adding Sasha Banks and Naomi Back to Intro Video
Sasha Banks and Naomi were added back into the “Then. Now. Forever” intro video that played before WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. The intro video led to Banks and Naomi being a trending topic on social media as fans believed this was a sign they are headed back to WWE. However, a report from Fightful Select notes that a WWE source said they believed production “just attached the wrong open to the start of the show.”
ComicBook
WWE's Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Retain NXT Women's Tag Titles, Star Shockingly Turns Heel
The main event of tonight's WWE NXT was a battle for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships between Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter and their challengers Zoey Star and Nikkita Lyons. Last week it looked like Stark and Lyons had the match won, but then Chance and Carter were able to get the best of them after it was determined a tag was missed. Tonight they would get their second chance at the Titles, and at one point it looked as if Lyons and Stark would finally get their moment, but Chance and Carter would end up coming out on top. Then Stark shockingly turned on her Tag partner, hitting Lyons with one of the Championship Titles and then viciously attacking her to close out NXT, so it would appear Stark is now a full-on heel in NXT.
ComicBook
WWE's Shawn Michaels Set to Make Important Statement on NXT Deadline
Tonight's NXT already set up several matches for next week's episode, but it also revealed when fans can learn more about the upcoming NXT premium live event NXT Deadline. The next event will take place in December, and during tonight's episode, it was revealed that Shawn Michaels will make a statement regarding the upcoming event on next week's show. As for what that statement will be, your guess is as good as ours, but WWE did reveal several matches for next week's card already, and there will be several big Title matches in the mix to go with that mysterious announcement from Michaels.
ComicBook
realitytitbit.com
wrestlinginc.com
Maria Kanellis On How Vince McMahon Felt About Her Getting Pregnant
Maria Kanellis and husband Mike Bennett had a rocky run with WWE from 2017 through 2020. During that time, Kanellis became pregnant twice, while Bennett was rarely used on television. In a recent interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Kanellis opened up about her second run with the company, her pregnancies, and her experience with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during that period.
ComicBook
NWA Owner Billy Corgan Reveals Why He Suspended Nick Aldis
Nick Aldis is on a bumpy way out of the National Wrestling Alliance. The longest-reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion of this century publicly revealed that he will be departing the promotion when his contract expires in January due to the fact that he was not satisfied with the company's current creative direction. This led to Aldis getting suspended from the NWA and removed from the upcoming NWA Hard Time 3 pay-per-view where he was scheduled to take on Odinson.
ComicBook
Watch: Sasha Banks Hits a New Move Flawlessly While Training for Potential WWE Return
Sasha Banks has not wrestled since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May, but "The Boss" has been spotted training in a number of locations in recent weeks. One of those stops included a trip to Mexico to train with legendary cruiserweight Juventud Guerrera, who uploaded a video this week of Banks hitting him with his "Juicy Copter" move. Banks is seen at the end of the clip looking at the camera and shouting, "Wow!"
ComicBook
First Official Photo of Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Released
A24 released its first official photo for The Iron Claw on Monday, showing Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich in the ring delivering a drop kick. The film will center around the Von Erich Family, an iconic Texas pro wrestling dynasty that was struck by tragedy multiple times. Efron will play Kevin, the only surviving member of that generation of his family as his five brothers all passed away via accidents, health problems or suicide. Photos of Efron from the set of the film recently made their way online, showing off the impressive physique he had created to portray the former world champion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Nick Aldis Reportedly Upset Over How the NWA and Billy Corgan Have Disrespected Wife Mickie James
Nick Aldis is reportedly upset over how the NWA has treated his wife Mickie James. As noted, Aldis revealed this past weekend in a now-deleted Instagram video that he handed his notice in to NWA officials. The company then announced today that Aldis has been suspended, and pulled from Saturday’s Hard Times III pay-per-view, and Sunday’s Revolution Rumble event. It was also stated that this is not a wrestling, and confirmed that Aldis’ contract is set to expire on December 31. Aldis then issued a statement to fans, and indicated that comments NWA President Billy Corgan made about women’s wrestlers had something to do with giving his notice. You can click here for the original statement from the NWA, and you can click here for Aldis’ response.
