Aaron Rodgers addresses shocking retirement claims

It’s safe to say that this season has not exactly gone according to plan for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While the team won three of its first four games, the Packers have now lost five straight games including the most recent loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where Rodgers struggled.
Report: Brett Favre–Backed Drug Companies Tied Into Welfare Fraud Scheme

Another bombshell report regarding Brett Favre’s involvement in an ongoing welfare fraud investigation was published Tuesday, stating that two concussion drug companies that Favre backed had “overstated their NFL connections and exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs during efforts to raise money,” according to documents obtained by ESPN.
Bowl Rundown: Kentucky appears to be in driver's seat for Tampa

Only three weeks remain in the 2022 college football regular season. That means the postseason picture is becoming clearer. As undefeated and one-loss teams jockey for playoff positioning, the rest of the sport is eyeing potential bowl scenarios. For Mark Stoops’ 10th team at Kentucky, that means a home in...
Jazz, Hawks meet in surprise early showdown

There is little time for the Atlanta Hawks to celebrate their win over previously unbeaten Milwaukee, as the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz will come to town for their only visit of the season on Wednesday night. The Hawks erased an 11-point, first-quarter deficit to blow away the Bucks 117-98 on...
