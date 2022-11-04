Effective: 2022-11-08 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Johnston; Marshall; Pontotoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Pontotoc, Coal, Johnston, Atoka, Marshall and Bryan Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ATOKA COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO