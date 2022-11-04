A Target in Fort Worth is getting $3.8 million in upgrades. Here’s what we know.

One of Fort Worth’s Target stores is getting a major upgrade.

According to a building permit, $3.8 million in remodeling is planned for the Target in the Eastchase Market shopping center, just off Interstate 30 on the east side of Fort Worth.

The store, built around 1995, will see a reconfigured sales floor and updates to the restrooms, grocery department, stockroom, fitting rooms, guest services, employee offices and in-store Starbucks counter. The upgraded store will also feature a pickup area for online orders.

Target is renovating stores across the country. The Minneapolis-based retailer put the finishing touches on its 1,000th store remodel back in June, incorporating a new interior store design. Some of the stores have gotten new, red facades to replace the beige stone, like what’s outside the Eastchase Target.

Target describes the upgrades as creating “warmth in our spaces through elements like wood, wood tones and specialty lighting.” Some stores get “shop-in-shop experiences” such as Ulta Beauty, Disney and Apple. Target says it keeps its renovation timelines short to limit disruptions.

“Each of these 1,000 updated locations are an investment not only in our communities across the country, but in our team, too, helping them more easily deliver an elevated experience for our guests,” Target said in a June statement. “And we’re not stopping here: In fact, this year’s remodel program will be our most ambitious yet, with nearly 200 full-store remodels planned through 2022.”

While many Target locations already include a Starbucks, Target is also increasing the number of locations that feature the coffeehouse company. More than 1,700 Target locations have a Starbucks.

Target has seen a 2% to 4% sales increase across remodeled stores during the first year of renovations, the company said in a statement.

Target did not respond to request for comment for this story. Details about a construction timeline aren’t available, and it’s unclear whether the remodel would lead to increased hiring.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, Target saw a nearly 3% increase in foot traffic across chain locations. The retailer also saw growth of more than 10% in same-day delivery services in addition to the 55% increase in same-day deliveries it saw during the previous year.

Fort Worth is home to four other Targets.

