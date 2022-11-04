Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
2nd suspect arrested in Richmond County double Homicide
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in a murder that claimed the life of two teens. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arquette Jones in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Kameron Tucker and 17-year-old Kentevios Wageman. They were found shot to death on Cascade Drive. That’s located between Highland Avenue and Walden […]
WRDW-TV
Warren County man facing charges after fatal stabbing
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warrenton man has been arrested in a stabbing incident on Silverside Drive on Monday morning. John Willis, 40, of Warrenton, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He is being charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Marquis L. Burke, 46, of Warrenton.
Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
wfxg.com
One dead, one in jail in early morning stabbing
WARRENTON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Warren County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stabbing that took place early Monday. The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Marquis Burke was found in the road with several stab wounds. He was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital before being transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. […]
WRDW-TV
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last month at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
wuga.org
ACCPD investigates non-fatal downtown shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6, ACCPD responded to gunshots in the area of Clayton and Jackson streets, where they were notified that a 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office touts success with Flock Safety Cameras, crimes solved
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – More than two years ago the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office partnered with a company to help investigate and solve crimes with hidden cameras.Now, the two are touting success that includes solving homicides and it’s all because someone has a bird’s eye view of license plates on the road. Two homicides. Two […]
accesswdun.com
Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck
An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
WRDW-TV
Man pleads guilty to killing woman in 2020 Columbia County crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man accused of killing Jody Kenny in a head-on crash in 2020 pled guilty to driving under the influence at the time. Now her family is another step closer to getting closure. We were in the courtroom Monday and talked to Kenny’s daughter, Alexis Brantley,...
17-year-old found shot to death in Augusta, suspect arrested
#UPDATE | November 7, 2022 (WJBF) – On November 6th,the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace for the murder of Ronald Haugabook that occurred on November 5th, at Number One Mobile Home Park on Deans Bridge Rd. Grace has been charged with Murder, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of Firearm During […]
Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office
GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
Suspects sought after Thomson teen shot twice in less than 2 months
State and local investigators are looking to identify suspects after a 14-year-old was shot not once, but twice in separate incidents less than two months apart.
WRDW-TV
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County deputies seek help finding missing man
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Jason McBurney. McBurney was last seen in the Merriwether Area. Anyone...
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
WRDW-TV
Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic on Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Park West Drive
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle. According to dispatch, the incident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle happened on Jimmie Dyess Parkway between Park West Drive (near Cracker Barrel) and Wrightsboro Road. Traffic at this time is moving […]
