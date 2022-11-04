Read full article on original website
WJCL
South Carolina Governor Election Results: Henry McMaster defeats challenger Joe Cunningham
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Henry McMaster, Joe Cunningham face off in debate. Update 8:52 p.m.: McMaster is projected to defeat Cunningham, according to the Associated Press. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may...
WLTX.com
Live Results | Henry McMaster wins SC governor's race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have made their pick of who they want to be the next governor of South Carolina between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and challengers Joe Cunningham and Morgan Reeves. We have the latest South Carolina governor election results posted here and we’ll be updating those throughout the evening.
WTGS
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
Where to find South Carolina election results
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
WTGS
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
WYFF4.com
Gov. McMaster wins reelection in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid Tuesday as he facedvoters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. (Video above: Recap of the governor's race) McMaster,...
WTGS
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina
GEORGIA (WTGS) — Midterm election day is finally here for Georgia and South Carolina. Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voter who is waiting in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. FOX28 has crews across the region to bring you the...
WJCL
Election Results: Voters to decide South Carolina state seats, amendments
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in South Carolina. Several state seats and measures will be decided in South Carolina in 2022. Check back on November 8 for live election results.
wtoc.com
Candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District make final appeals to voters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews are giving a final message to voters. One representative says she’s interested in being the independent voice who works hard to represent and put the Lowcountry first while the other says she’s interested in solving problems and bringing honesty and integrity back to the seat.
Meet the candidates for South Carolina’s midterm election
7News invited politicians running for election in the Upstate to our studio for sit-down interviews for the 2022 midterm election.
What South Carolinians searched for ahead of the midterms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- By the time the clock strikes 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, millions of South Carolinians will have cast their ballots for various federal, state, and local races. Google Trends tracked search data to determine what issues and election questions have been top of mind for South Carolina voters as they prepare for the […]
WYFF4.com
Midterm Elections 2022: Updates from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Carolinas, Georgia andacross the country are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina and 7 p.m. in South Carolina and Georgia. Below you will find a variety of information to make sure...
WTGS
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
live5news.com
Dem. candidate Joe Cunningham makes final rally in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just hours away from the polls opening for the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are giving their final push to get more people to vote. Democratic elected officials, candidates and dozens of people showed up for the Cunningham Casey rally on Monday. Cunningham says he’s confident in reaching the finish line first.
It's Election Day in South Carolina: Where to vote and what key races are on the ballot
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Election Day in South Carolina, as voters go to the polls to cast ballots in contests ranging from governor to education superintendent and even two state constitutional amendments. Already, approximately 600,000 people in South Carolina have taken advantage of the early voting period to cast...
Over 560K South Carolinians voted during early voting period
Over 560,000 South Carolinians voted during the early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election.
What to know about voting in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard. What time do polls open? Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. What time do polls close? Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time […]
WTGS
Republican Buddy Carter wins re-election to Georgia's 1st Congressional District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Republican Buddy Carter won re-election to the U.S. House in Georgia's 1st Congressional District, beating out Democratic challenger Wade Herring. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Carter has served as the U.S. Representative for the 1st district since 2015. Before that,...
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidates Make Final Push Ahead Of Election Day
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham are making their final push ahead of Election Day. Sunday, Cunningham hosted a rally at Dust Off Brewing Company in Rock Hill. While on the campaign trail, Cunningham has been very vocal about...
