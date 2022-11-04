ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

WLTX.com

Live Results | Henry McMaster wins SC governor's race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters in South Carolina have made their pick of who they want to be the next governor of South Carolina between incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and challengers Joe Cunningham and Morgan Reeves. We have the latest South Carolina governor election results posted here and we’ll be updating those throughout the evening.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find South Carolina election results

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Gov. McMaster wins reelection in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid Tuesday as he facedvoters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. (Video above: Recap of the governor's race) McMaster,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

What South Carolinians searched for ahead of the midterms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- By the time the clock strikes 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, millions of South Carolinians will have cast their ballots for various federal, state, and local races. Google Trends tracked search data to determine what issues and election questions have been top of mind for South Carolina voters as they prepare for the […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Dem. candidate Joe Cunningham makes final rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just hours away from the polls opening for the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are giving their final push to get more people to vote. Democratic elected officials, candidates and dozens of people showed up for the Cunningham Casey rally on Monday. Cunningham says he’s confident in reaching the finish line first.
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Republican Buddy Carter wins re-election to Georgia's 1st Congressional District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Republican Buddy Carter won re-election to the U.S. House in Georgia's 1st Congressional District, beating out Democratic challenger Wade Herring. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Carter has served as the U.S. Representative for the 1st district since 2015. Before that,...
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

$20 million awarded to South Carolina HBCUs to invest in next generation STEM leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Energy announced Monday the agency is awarding $30 million in financial assistance grants to Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington. The grants are to be used to develop science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students and help foster an increase in the participation, leadership, and success of students from underrepresented and historically marginalized communities with a goal of creating a culturally diverse workforce of scientists, engineers, and managers.
TENNESSEE STATE

