Fort Scott, KS

fortscott.biz

FSCC Christmas Play This Friday, November 12th!

Sending on behalf of Chamber member Fort Scott Community College…. As a holiday gift to local and area boys and girls of all ages, the Fort Scott Community College theater department presents “All I Want for Christmas is Bigfoot’s Teeth,” a short children’s play written and directed by FSCC theater instructor Allen Twitchell.
FORT SCOTT, KS

