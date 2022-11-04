Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
FSCC Christmas Play This Friday, November 12th!
Sending on behalf of Chamber member Fort Scott Community College…. As a holiday gift to local and area boys and girls of all ages, the Fort Scott Community College theater department presents “All I Want for Christmas is Bigfoot’s Teeth,” a short children’s play written and directed by FSCC theater instructor Allen Twitchell.
fortscott.biz
Unofficial Results of Bourbon County General Election 2022
Republicans win in Bourbon County, with almost 40 percent voter turnout.
Comments / 0