Gephardt Daily
Update: 2 SLCPD officers on leave after shootings that critically injured man who allegedly reached for weapon
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Salt Lake City Police officers are on paid administration and investigations are underway after the officer-involved shooting of a man who police say had reached for a weapon. This investigation started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded...
ksl.com
Utahn called 'predator' and charged with assaulting women at party faces new charges
WEST VALLEY CITY — The former administrator of a popular Facebook group used for inviting singles to parties — a man already facing numerous charges of sexually assaulting women — faces new criminal charges after another alleged victim stepped forward, this time in Salt Lake County. Kevin...
ksl.com
Mother charged in abuse death of 3-year-old says she was threatened into taking plea deal
OGDEN — A mother charged with aggravated homicide in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter says she was threatened that she would have to "bury another kid" if she didn't accept a plea deal. Portions of phone calls made while Brenda Emile, 28, was in jail will be...
toofab.com
Utah Man Goes on Dangerous Carjacking Spree Following Flight Cancelation, Police Say
One of the women "fought back" as he allegedly left a string of stolen and crashed cars in his wake. A 20-year-old man went on a dangerous carjacking spree, following an incident at Salt Lake City Airport over a "flight cancelation," say police. According to the Salt Lake City Police...
1 missing Spanish Fork teen found, search continues for other 2, police say
Three teenagers from Spanish Fork went missing last week. One of them has been found on Monday, Nov. 7.
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for witness tampering, protective order violation in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have booked a man into jail after he allegedly violated a protective order, tampered with a witness and interfered with an arresting officer. Patrik Swasey, 37, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of:. Violation of a...
Police standoff with armed woman in Lehi resolved
A neighborhood in Lehi was placed under lockdown Monday night as police worked to negotiate with a woman who barricaded herself inside a home.
Gephardt Daily
Spanish Fork police: 3 juveniles, suspected runaways, sought by law enforcement
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork police and the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating three juveniles believed to have run away on Friday, Nov. 4. The youths are Kalysta Willis, Elijah Seeley and Katiana Peterson.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Gephardt Daily
Passenger arrested after stolen Audi hits bus, 2 other vehicles in Midvale; driver at large
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A male passenger was arrested and a female driver remains at large after Unified police attempted a stolen vehicle traffic stop Tuesday morning and the Audi fled the scene. The incident started just after 9:30 a.m. when officers noticed the stolen...
Gephardt Daily
Search continues for 2 Spanish Fork runaways; 3rd found safe in Idaho
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continues for two Spanish Fork teens, believed to be runaways, after a third missing teen was found safe in Idaho. Still missing are 13-year-old Elijah Seeley and 14-year-old Katiana Peterson, according to Spanish Fork police. Seeley is 5...
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
KSLTV
Murder charges filed in SLC road rage shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office filed a felony charge of first-degree murder against a man who shot another man during a road rage confrontation last week. Chris Mortensen, 41 from Pleasant Grove was killed Oct. 26 following a road rage incident on...
kslnewsradio.com
Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
Public help needed identifying suspects from video for SLC Cold Case
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project has obtained video of two suspects of a hotel robbery in Draper, on October 11, 2021, who may have knowledge of the murder of Joseph Salas. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project reported on Salas’ death this summer in an article exploring the lack of trust...
Utah man ‘upset’ over canceled flight carjacks multiple vehicles, causes crashes: police
John Green, 20, faces multiple felony charges after allegedly carjacking two vehicles, trying to carjack two others and causing numerous crashes around Salt Lake City.
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place
LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
kslnewsradio.com
Rollover in Salt Lake City leaves drivers with minor injuries
SALT LAKE CITY — A pickup truck rolled after t-boning another vehicle in Salt Lake City Sunday evening. According to responding officers, the rollover took place at the intersection of 4700 S. and 3600 W. Police say the crash involves two vehicles, a Chevy Cruze and a pickup truck.
KSLTV
Police: 3-vehicle crash results in rollover, one arrested of suspicion of DUI
FARR WEST, Utah — One driver is suspected of driving under the influence after causing a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. According to a Utah Highway Patrol statement, a truck carrying a camping trailer passed a Toyota 4-Runner on Interstate 15 at approximately 3:50 p.m. As the truck passed the...
kvnutalk
Ogden man arrested for threatening to kill woman at Logan Airbnb – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Ogden man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and holding her against her will, according to police. Miguel Trinidad Tovar was taken into custody by US Marshals in Murray and transferred back to the Cache County Jail. Logan City Police Capt....
