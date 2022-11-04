Read full article on original website
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry reportedly suspect in North Side hit-and-run collision
District 10 City Councilman was found lying in his backyard smelling of alcohol, according to a TV report.
Wilson County Sheriff's Office investigating crime scene and car crash, leading to closed intersection
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot in the leg in Wilson county and rushed to a San Antonio hospital. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning that they were working a crime scene at the intersection of FM 3432 and County Road 324.
Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
Police no longer looking for U-Haul truck in abduction case involving 13-year-old San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are no longer searching for a U-Haul truck in connection with an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old man wanted in her abduction. The alert was issued Sunday night for Joanna Luna, who was last seen...
San Antonio police, FBI investigate apparent attempt to bomb downtown public sculpture
The FBI is working with state and local partners to investigate the possible explosion.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says San Antonio councilman should resign if he was involved in hit-and-run
San Antonio – This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Mayor Ron Nirenberg released a statement Tuesday condemning the alleged actions of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is being investigated for his role in a Sunday night hit-and-run. A spokesman texted a statement to KSAT Tuesday morning stating,...
Atascosa County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge
An Atascosa County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Saturday on a domestic violence charge. Rodney Wigley, 37, a deputy with ACSO since February of this year, was arrested in Wilson County. He’s charged with family violence and felony assault causing bodily injury - choking/impeding breath. A Wilson County...
Texas Man Stabbed After Finding Girlfriend's Ex-Boyfriend Hiding In Closet
Love triangle gone wrong.
Mayor responds to reports connecting city councilman to hit-and-run accident
SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a statement Tuesday in response to reports connecting San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry to a hit-and-run accident. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday on Redland and Jones Maltsberger Road. According to a report provided by SAPD, the driver of...
Man stabbed by girlfriend’s ex during fight at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at a West side apartment complex. The men got into an altercation after the new boyfriend showed up at Military Village Apartments on Military Drive West early Tuesday morning. He found...
Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. She is 5’5″, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. Luna was last seen in the 11700 Block of Spring Dale Drive San Antonio at 2:51 a.m. on August 20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says
Although off life support, he still receives high-flow oxygen via a tracheostomy to help him breathe.
Man shot and killed as he arrives at San Antonio church
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead after a shooting outside of a church on San Antonio’s East side. At around 10:30 A.M. Sunday, a Dodge Durango pulled up the the church at 1300 WW White Road. Two adults and some children were in the vehicle...
Woman taken to hospital after train crushes her foot
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to a hospital after being run over by a train, the San Antonio Police Department said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday on the railroad crossing near Culebra and Fredericksburg Road. Police said the woman was on the track when a...
Man shot while sitting on his porch; police search for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — A man was sitting on his porch when someone drove by and shot him, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of Iowa Street on the city's east side. Police said a small white vehicle...
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who stabbed, killed 22-year-old on Northwest Side last year
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who stabbed and killed a 22-year-old street pastor on the Northwest Side last year. Troy Lee was found stabbed at around 2:10 a.m. on June 28, 2021, in front of the Hilltop Oaks Apartments, located in the 6100 block of Ingram Road.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that a 4-year-old child and a 35-year-old driver died due to the accident.
FBI investigating after explosion outside Texas Public Radio headquarters in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The FBI and local authorities are investigating after an apparent bomb was detonated under a sculpture outside of Texas Public Radio headquarters in downtown San Antonio early Monday morning. No one was injured in the explosion, which was caught on surveillance video presented by TPR. The...
