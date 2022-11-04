Read full article on original website
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Democrat Wes Moore Will Be Maryland’s First Black Governor
Moore defeated Trump-aligned Republican Dan Cox to return Annapolis to Democratic control.
Live Election Results: Michigan State Legislature
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 8 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 9 p.m. EST.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Control of House too close to call; Taylor-Greene, Gaetz win re-election
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Democrat John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania, U.S. Senate control down to several states
Democrat John Fetterman has won the pivotal U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, while other races are still too close to call. Control of the Senate remains up for grabs.
Midterm media coverage: A night in search of a narrative
NEW YORK — (AP) — For news organizations covering the midterm election results, it was a night in search of a narrative. Tight races across the country confirmed the nation's divide and kept reporters — armed as they were with statistics and projections — wary of drawing conclusions about the political future. It was an election night that even TV news couldn't impose a storyline upon.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major win Wednesday for Democrats, John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, flipping a highly competitive Senate seat and sustaining the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the upper chamber. Fetterman had faced questions about his fitness for office after suffering a stroke just days before the state’s primary, but nonetheless bested Oz in a major rebuke to former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement helped Oz win his competitive primary. The win gives Democrats breathing room as they seek to maintain their narrow control of the Senate and the House remains to early to call. “I’m so humbled,” Fetterman, wearing his signature hoodie, told his supporters early Wednesday morning. “This campaign has always been about fighting for everyone whose ever been knocked down that ever got back up.” The results were part of a broader show of strength as Democrats repelled a series of Republican challengers in closely watched contests for Congress and governor’s mansions. Ultimately, control of Capitol Hill was unclear as votes were still being counted.
Democrats solidify control of Delaware government
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats solidified their hold on state government Tuesday, winning all statewide races and picking up another seat in the state Senate. Democrats went into the election already in control of both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices. In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Democrat Kathleen Jennings defeated Republican challenger Julianne Murray to win a second four-year term as the state’s top law enforcement officer. Murray, a Georgetown lawyer, was making her second bid for public office, having lost the 2020 governor’s race to incumbent Gov. John Carney. Although she lost the election, Murray recently bested Jennings in an election-related lawsuit when Delaware’s Supreme Court ruled that a new vote-by-mail law passed by Democrats this year violates the state constitution. The court also struck down a new same-day registration law that had been passed by Democrats.
