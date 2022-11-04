Investigators looking for suspect in multiple Warren arsons
WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is looking for a suspect accused of intentionally setting two fires in Trumbull County on Thursday.
According to investigators, the first fire was set around 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Parkman Road in Warren.Akron student stabbed at school; district responds
The second fire was set about a quarter of a mile away, in the 800 block of Mason Street, just after 2 p.m., investigators say.
The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video.FBI seeks tips in 1994 Portage County teen murders
Anyone with information on the arsons or the suspect should contact the state fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0