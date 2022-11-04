ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Investigators looking for suspect in multiple Warren arsons

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is looking for a suspect accused of intentionally setting two fires in Trumbull County on Thursday.

According to investigators, the first fire was set around 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Parkman Road in Warren.

The second fire was set about a quarter of a mile away, in the 800 block of Mason Street, just after 2 p.m., investigators say.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the arsons or the suspect should contact the state fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

