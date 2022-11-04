Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from...
crossroadstoday.com
High cost of housing key issue in Hawaii governor’s race
HONOLULU (AP) — Two politicians who have been lieutenant governor are competing Tuesday to be Hawaii’s next governor in an election where the high cost of housing has been a top issue. The current lieutenant governor, Democrat Josh Green, is running against Republican opponent Duke Aiona, who had...
crossroadstoday.com
Hawaii to elect new US rep after Kahele’s departure
HONOLULU (AP) — Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District will elect a new U.S. representative Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Republican Joe Akana and Democrat Jill Tokuda are facing off in the district covering rural Oahu and the rest...
crossroadstoday.com
Race for Connecticut governor features rematch from 2018
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — In rematch of the election he won four years ago, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is hoping to fend off Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski following a feisty, expensive campaign battle that has focused on abortion, crime and the cost of living. Lamont, a Democrat, spent much...
crossroadstoday.com
GOP Sheriff Lombardo challenges Sisolak for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada voters who have not already cast early or mail-in ballots were deciding Tuesday whether to keep Gov. Steve Sisolak, a first-term Democrat who closed businesses, schools and casinos during the COVID-19 pandemic, or replace him with Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The campaign...
crossroadstoday.com
Voters to decide Nevada version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters on Tuesday will decide to adopt or reject what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment, a sweeping update that would put protections in place for people who have historically been marginalized in the state Constitution. Nevada’s...
crossroadstoday.com
Game time: California to decide dual sports betting measures
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The gaming industry and Native American tribes bet big on dueling propositions to legalize sports gambling in California, pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into the most expensive ballot question campaigns in U.S. history. But voters casting ballots in the midterm elections that conclude Tuesday...
crossroadstoday.com
Oregon votes on gun control, health care measures
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians will vote Tuesday on a slate of measures including one that would add a permit and firearms training requirement for new gun buyers and another that would make Oregon the first state to mandate health care as a human right. Measure 114 would require...
crossroadstoday.com
Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday gained a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago. DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives...
crossroadstoday.com
Idaho GOP incumbents Simpson, Fulcher go for reelection
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher are seeking reelection in Tuesday’s election in deeply conservative Idaho. Simpson, 72, is seeking a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. Fulcher, 60, is seeking a...
crossroadstoday.com
Colorado’s Boebert seeks reelection; new district a toss-up
DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for a second term and a toss-up race in a new congressional district highlight the Republican party’s bid in Colorado to equalize — or even reverse — Democrats’ current 4-3 edge in the state’s delegation to the lower chamber of Congress.
crossroadstoday.com
Democrats hope to maintain edge in Oregon US House races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A toss-up in one congressional district and a closer-than-expected race in another have Democrats battling to maintain their advantage in Oregon as Republicans seek to capitalize on concerns about inflation and crime. Democrats controlled four of the state’s five previous U.S. House seats and are...
crossroadstoday.com
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost EV adoption
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Should California’s richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That’s a question the state’s voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday. Proposition 30 would place a new 1.75% tax on incomes above $2...
crossroadstoday.com
Nebraska voters will decide minimum wage, voter ID measures
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters on Tuesday will have a chance to significantly raise the state’s minimum wage, require that voters provide government identification at polling places and increase the ability of airports to expand service. The wage and voter ID measures will go before voters because...
crossroadstoday.com
Democrat, independent vie for Washington secretary of state
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs faces nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson...
crossroadstoday.com
Golden, Poliquin vie again over swing House seat in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Democrats look to hold on to a key swing district in Maine as two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden faces a challenge from a former congressman. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, seeks to again defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018 until losing to Golden. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support.
crossroadstoday.com
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
crossroadstoday.com
Democrats seek to solidify control of Delaware government
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats were looking to solidify their hold on state government as voters cast their ballots on Tuesday. Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices, including three at the top of this year’s ballot: attorney general, state auditor and treasurer.
crossroadstoday.com
Gordon, seeking reelection, points to Wyoming improvements
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Following a first term fraught with a double dose of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices that combined knocked the wind out of Wyoming’s economy — Republican Gov. Mark Gordon is asking voters to give him four more years.
crossroadstoday.com
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election...
Comments / 0