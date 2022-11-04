Read full article on original website
Photo | Beardless Conor McGregor flaunts super heavy physique: “265 in the bank”
Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is bulking up quite a bit these days. McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2021. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has vowed to make a comeback, but he’s currently out of the USADA testing pool. He needs to reenter the pool and undergo six months of testing before he’d be eligible to fight again.
Dan Hooker previews UFC 281 lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier: “Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety”
Dan Hooker believes Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are going to put on a show at UFC 281. The UFC’s lightweight division is in a state of flux. Last month, Islam Makhachev became the 155-pound champion, ending Charles Oliveira’s reign with a second-round submission. Following that win, the Russian called for a clash with Alexander Volkanovski next.
Jan Blachowicz doubts Jon Jones will ever fight again: “He’s afraid to lose”
Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think Jon Jones will actually fight again. Jones last fought back at UFC 247 in February 2020. There, he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. After the win, he vacated his belt to focus on a move to heavyweight, but that hasn’t come to fruition yet.
Logan Paul reveals he suffered major injuries in WWE title match with Roman Reigns
Logan Paul put on a stellar performance in his third WWE match, but he didn’t walk out unscathed. Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. Paul’s performance has been heavily praised, as many feel he has the “It” factor in the wrestling business. Ultimately, Reigns emerged victorious after hitting a superman punch followed by the Spear.
Bryce Mitchell explains why the UFC is not having the Sterling-O’Malley fight: “They’re trying to protect the guy that’s worth the money”
Bryce Mitchell doesn’t see Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley getting booked anytime soon. O’Malley is coming off the biggest win of his pro MMA career. He defeated Petr Yan via split decision on the main card of UFC 280. The win catapulted O’Malley’s spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings to number one.
Israel Adesanya explains why his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is “personal”
Israel Adesanya says his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is personal for him. Of course, Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice before – both times in kickboxing – with the Brazilian winning one by decision and one by KO. With that, ever since Pereira signed with the UFC many fans have been clamoring for this matchup which will headline UFC 281 on Saturday from Madison Square Garden.
Cain Velasquez freed on bail, must wear GPS tracking device
Cain Velasquez has been granted bail. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since. He is facing 10 charges but has pled not guilty to all of them which include attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
Chael Sonnen believes Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 is the most resisted rematch in UFC history: “It has not been discussed at all, but Jon Jones not being there was”
Chael Sonnen believes there’s a big lack of excitement for Jiri Prochazka’s rematch with Glover Teixeira. The two light heavyweights met earlier this year in Singapore. In their main event at UFC 275, they put on an incredible show. However, it was Prochazka, who ended their ‘Fight of the Year’ encounter with a shocking fifth-round submission.
UFC Vegas 64 fight under investigation after suspicious betting
A UFC featherweight fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke is under investigation after suspicious betting. Minner (26-14 MMA) and Nuerdanbieke (39-10 MMA) collided on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 event. The result was a quick first-round TKO victory for the 28-year-old Chinese fighter. Now, less...
Conor McGregor’s team addresses his mother’s controversial Halloween costume
An image (see above) taken of Conor McGregor and his family during Halloween has drawn scrutiny online. McGregor’s mother, Margaret, was seen in some of the photos with black paint smeared over her face. Some online took it as Margaret wearing blackface, but she has denied the claim. A...
Sean O’Malley calls for interim title fight with Marlon Vera after Aljamain Sterling reveals he’ll be out until June: “I’m ready to go in March”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has pitched an idea for his return. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his showdown with Petr Yan last month in Abu Dhabi. The pair had a back-and-forth fight, however, many believed ‘No Mercy’ did much of the better work. Despite that, O’Malley won on the cards by a controversial split decision.
Neil Magny addresses his record-setting win at UFC Vegas 64: “I know I’m not GSP”
Neil Magny made history during the UFC Vegas 64 card. Magny went one-on-one with Daniel Rodriguez this past Saturday night. He emerged victorious, locking up a D’Arce choke in the third round for the submission win. With the victory, Magny surpassed Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC welterweight history at 20.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski
The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
Sean O’Malley attempts to clear the air on Bryce Mitchell controversy: “Never called brice an inbred”
Sean O’Malley has claimed that he did not call Bryce Mitchell an inbred following their recent back and forth on social media. At UFC 280 last month, Sean O’Malley did what many thought he couldn’t by defeating Petr Yan. He did so via split decision, establishing himself as the number one contender at bantamweight.
Conor McGregor claims he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time: “Add that to the rest of my accolades”
Conor McGregor is claiming he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time. Yes, the Irishman is in the news again, this time minus the ape face. The 34 year old, (22-6 MMA) fighter, turned actor, is putting himself out there on social media once again. It is...
UFC releases statement after suspicious betting activity leads to an investigation of Saturday’s Minner vs. Nuerdanbieke bout
The UFC has released a statement after suspicious betting activity resulted in a investigation of Saturday’s Minner vs Nuerdanbieke bout. UFC Fight Night 214 occurred last Saturday night, November 5th, and saw Darrick Minner (26-14 MMA) and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-10 MMA) in a featherweight bout. The outcome was a first-round TKO victory at the 1:07 mark for Nuerdanbieke.
Dustin Poirier explains what he plans to prove to his family by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 281
Dustin Poirier has revealed what he sets out to prove by beating Michael Chandler at UFC 281 this weekend. On Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will collide. It’s a clash that, in many ways, has been building for a few years now. These...
Carla Esparza relishing in underdog role ahead of UFC 281 title defense against Weili Zhang: “It’s always great to win, but to silence all the doubters”
UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza is happy to be the underdog this weekend. ‘Cookie Monster’ is set to return for the first time since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas in May. While their first outing eight years prior was a dominant win for Esparza, the second encounter wasn’t.
Gilbert Burns responds to callout from UFC Vegas 64 winner Neil Magny
Gilbert Burns is aware of Neil Magny’s recent callout and he’s offered a response. Magny competed on the UFC Vegas 64 card against Daniel Rodriguez. He scored the third-round finish by locking in a D’Arce choke. Magny now stands alone for the most wins in UFC welterweight history at 20. The previous record holder was UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.
Israel Adesanya compares his current situation to that of former UFC champion Jon Jones: “It’s because you’re great”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya admits he has one thing in common with Jon Jones. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is set to return this Saturday at UFC 281 against Alex Pereira. The two have clashed twice previously in kickboxing, with the Brazilian winning both times. However, both men have stated that this outing will be much different.
