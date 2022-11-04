Read full article on original website
Most businesses admit they would pay up to get rid of ransomware
The vast majority of companies hit by a ransomware (opens in new tab) attack say they would pay the demand simply to be able to get back to work as soon as possible. A report by Rubrik Zero Labs surveying more than 1,600 professionals, including CISOs, CIOs, BPs, and Directors found more than three-quarters (76%) said they would be likely to consider paying the ransom in case of a cyberattack.
The FBI says Russian hacktivists are only seeing 'limited' success with DDoS attacks
Russian “hacktivists” have been pretty active in cyberspace since the invasion of Ukraine began, targeting organizations in the public and private sectors throughout the western world with DDoS (opens in new tab) attacks, often targeting US government institutions. However, the FBI’s latest report claims that these attacks have...
Medibank says it won't pay a ransom despite threats to leak data
One of Australia’s biggest health insurers, Medibank, has said it won’t be paying up in order to get its data back following a recent ransomware attack. The decision was confirmed by the company’s CEO, David Koczkar, via LinkedIn, following a somewhat longer post on the platform earlier this week where he to Medibank customers for any problems caused by the attack, but said paying the ransom demand might make things even worse.
The UK government is scanning all of the country's internet connections
The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has confirmed it is scanning all of the nation's internet-connected servers for any possible vulnerabilities in order to assess where the country lies in terms of its cybersecurity credentials. The NCSC is using a cloud-based system to run the scanning tools, which...
Norton LifeLock rebrands as Gen following Avast acquistion
NortonLifeLock has announced it has rebranded as Gen Digital following the completion of its merger with Avast. The company revealed the acquisition of its fellow antivirus giant in August 2021 in a multi-billion dollar merger worth between $8.1 and $8.6 billion. The newly formed company, which will have two headquarters,...
Apple could be tracking your every move in the App Store
Apple appears to have started tracking user activities while in the App Store, making some suspect the company significantly deviated from its “privacy (opens in new tab) is a human right” ideals. Two researchers going by the alias Mysk discovered iOS was sending Apple a detailed log of...
Leak suggests Nvidia RTX 4080 will be a beast – but still no match for the RTX 4090
Nvidia has had a bit of a turbulent time of late, but it looks like the upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card could get our hype levels rising again. That's thanks to a new leak, which suggests the GPU could be up to 15% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti – which was itself the most powerful graphics card in Team Green’s previous RTX 3000 generation.
How to download Pokémon Go: play it on any smartphone
Those looking to download Pokémon Go, you've come to the right place. The revolutionary mobile game has been going for a while now, but there's still plenty of fun to be had for new players. Whether you're playing on the best iPhone or the best Android phone, you'll need to know how to download it first.
Microsoft's latest ad test just might have you running toward a Mac
Microsoft is testing a way of encouraging its users to buy more space in its cloud storage app, OneDrive, in Windows 11 when they're about to shut down their PC. It could potentially be the final straw for some users. As we get closer and closer to Black Friday 2022,...
Microsoft is being sued over Github Copilot piracy
Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI have been sued by programmer and lawyer Matthew Butterick for breaking several policies, copyright terms, and laws that could amount to damages of over $9 billion. The claim alleges that GitHub Copilot (opens in new tab), which is designed to translate natural language into code, violates...
Google Cloud just backed one of the biggest blockchain firms around
Google Cloud has announced it is now running a Solana validator in a move that sees the company strengthen its commitment to blockchain even further. A tweet (opens in new tab) on the official Google Cloud account jovially asked Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko: “Should we tell our followers the big news?”
